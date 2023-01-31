Layer 3 Offering On-site and Remote Services for Quick and Efficient Computer Repair in Saskatoon

Saskatoon, Canada, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — With the growing number of complex applications and cyber threats, it is not uncommon for users to face problems with the desktop computers, laptops and tablets they work on. And the ones who have no idea of what went wrong with a hardware or software component, and how it can be rectified, it is necessary to connect with the professionals. That is where managed IT support provider Layer 3 comes in.

Offering professional computer services in Saskatoon, Layer 3 has become one of the trusted companies for OS installation, application upgrades, virus removal, IT device repair, and part replacements in the city. It enables its clients to make the most of their investments in technology by ensuring that they do not face issues while using hardware, software and networking systems.

Several enterprises have tied up with Layer 3 to provide them on-site services for computers, and with a low turnaround time the team promptly resolves their concerns to support business continuity. It also provides the flexibility of remote support. So when it is essential to install a new application or undo the damage done by online threats, Layer 3’s professionals can access a machine via a secure cloud app, take control of the device, and provide the service required.

Besides handling computer repair and OS-software-application upgrades, Layer 3 also builds local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) for businesses. It may be MPLS or SD-WAN, the company has expertise in deploying the technologies that its customers specifically require.

For the organizations that are switching to digital modes of communication, Layer 3 has services for cloud and VoIP systems. From the configuration of project management platforms to deployment of feature-rich cloud contact centers, it takes care of all the technical aspects that look complex to handle.

As a managed IT services provider, the company completes its projects under end-to-end service level agreements (SLAs). It implies that the required products and / or services are always provided in the time limit mentioned in the SLA. If at all there is a delay, the client is entitled to service credits.

Most organizations today in Saskatoon have a hybrid work model wherein some of their employees work from office and some from home. However, the availability of seamless tech support is necessary no matter where teams and individuals work from. And that’s exactly what Layer 3 helps with. To partner with the company for consultation and help on your existing or upcoming project, connect with Layer 3 via its website https://layerthree.ca/

About Layer 3

Layer 3 is a managed IT services provider for startups and small and medium enterprises. It offers network deployment, cloud, VoIP, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, IT helpdesk outsourcing, and web design and development solutions.

The team customizes its services to the varying requirements of clients and ensures seamless scalability. With its expertise in digital transformation solutions, Layer 3 endeavors to deploy systems that eliminate CapEx and minimize OpEx wherever possible. It also takes special care to maximize the security of solutions and provides automatic updates to cloud based systems.

As the need for sustainable digitalization increases in the post-pandemic world, Layer 3 has a vision to help businesses keep up with evolving technologies and leverage them to create the finest of experiences for customers, employees and stakeholders.

Contact Information

Layer 3 IT Business Solutions Incorporated

120 Sonnenschein Way Unit 203,

Saskatoon

SK S7M 0W2

Canada

Phone – (306) 808-0202

Website – https://layerthree.ca/