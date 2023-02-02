Aviation Group Releases ASA Private Pilot Test Prep for 2023

Lynnwood, WA, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Northstar Aviation References has released the 2023 Asa Private Pilot Test Prep Plus book and software for the crucial pilot FAA Knowledge Exam.

Northstar Aviation References is a small specialist group of pilots and general aviation enthusiasts in Washington State that have been instrumental in supplying student pilots, private pilots, and CFIs with a range of specialist guides.

Now the Group has delivered on the Private Pilot Test Prep to prepare for their Private, Sport or Recreational Pilot FAA Knowledge Exam. Test material has been expertly organized into chapters based on the subject matter.

It also includes introductory text and illustrations, questions, answer choices, explanations (for correct and incorrect answers), answers, and references for further study.

This topical study promotes understanding and aids recall, providing an efficient study guide. After studying, you can take 5 FREE practice tests and receive your test authorization (endorsement) with ASA’s online simulated testing program at no additional cost.

The ASA Test Prep includes the Computer Testing Supplement (CT80802H)—with the same FAA legends, figures, and complete color charts you’ll be issued at the testing center. All to help you familiarise yourself with all available information before taking your official test.

The bundle, costing just $59.95, includes a Combined Test Prep book and Prepware software with answers and explanations, a softcover book, Prepware software, and a 24-month subscription to Prepware Online.

Northstar Aviation References believes that success in the air starts with diligence on the ground. Its mission is to provide simple, durable, quality study tools to help pilots make the most of their time.

For more information on this Northstar’s latest product, visit

https://northstarvfr.com/products/private-pilot-test-prep-asa