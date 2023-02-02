CD BioGlyco Developed Various Strategies for Sialic Acid Analysis

Shirley, NY, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company that provides a full range of glycobiology-related products and services, recently has developed various strategies for sialic acid analysis.

Sialic acid is a derivative of a 9-carbon polysaccharide, and is also the main structural and functional component of brain gangliosides and glycoproteins. The three most important core forms include: N-acetylneuraminic acid (Neu5Ac), N-glycolylneuraminic acid (Neu5Gc) and 2-keto-3-deoxynonanoic acid (KDN).

Sialic acid is an important component of gangliosides, which is crucial to the development of the fetal nervous system: the level of sialic acid in the plasma of pregnant women increases significantly during pregnancy, allowing it to pass through the placental barrier to meet the needs of the fetus; The large amount of sialic acid contained in breast milk can also make up for the insufficient synthesis of the baby itself. Other studies have found that after the brain matures, the increase in its sialic acid level helps to enhance learning ability, and may also play a certain role in anti-dementia.

CD BioGlyco has developed several strategies for analyzing sialic acid, including high-performance anion-exchange chromatography with pulsed amperometric detection (HPAEC-PAD), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), fluorescence, specific bio-affinity strategies, metabolic glycan labeling, and sialic acid linkage-specific glycosylation profiling.

Specific services offered by CD BioGlyco:

Sialic Acid Quantification by HPAEC-PAD

Sialic Acid Analysis by LC-MS

Sialic Acid Analysis by Fluorescence

Sialic Acid Specific Bio-Affinity Strategies

Metabolic Glycan Labeling Strategy

Sialic Acid Linkage-Specific Glycosylation Profiling

Advantages of CD BioGlyco

Various strategies

Customized analysis solutions

Ability to analyze sialic acid and its derivatives

Detailed data and analysis reports

“We have developed accurate, simple, and rapid methods for quantifying and analyzing sialic acid. To assist with your research better, we also provide aberrant sialyation in cancers and custom sialyl tumor antigen production service.” Said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.

