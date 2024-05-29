Navigate Market Dynamics: Strategic Growth & Forecast Analysis of Global Food Certification Market 2024-2034

CITY, Country, 2024-May-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The food certification market is expected to grow from US$ 11,053.9 million in 2024 to US$ 28,405.7 million by 2034. Over the forecast period, food certification demand will likely rise at 10.4% CAGR.

In an era where consumers prioritize safety, quality, and sustainability, food certifications stand as a beacon of assurance. The demand for certified products, ranging from organic and non-GMO to fair trade, gluten-free, and animal welfare, is witnessing a significant upswing.

Certification bodies are adapting to this surge by tailoring programs to meet diverse consumer needs, while stringent regulations are being implemented globally to uphold food safety standards. The market is experiencing robust growth as countries worldwide embrace certification programs, leveraging technological advancements like blockchain to enhance transparency in the food supply chain.

As processed and convenient foods gain prominence and e-commerce becomes integral to our lives, the importance of food certification is further underscored. The rise of online food delivery platforms emphasizes the need for certified products that consumers can trust.

The demand for halal and ‘free-from’ certified food is a notable driver, prompting companies to adopt rigorous certification methods. This not only aligns with consumer preferences but also establishes and maintains trust in the food industry.

The market’s trajectory points towards continued growth, fueled by the global expansion of the food sector and a rising demand for halal products, particularly in Middle Eastern countries.

Key Takeaways:

In 2024, the United States held a prominent share of 8.6% in the food certification market. The country faces challenges related to foodborne illnesses, with 48 million cases recorded annually and nearly 128,000 hospitalizations. Increased adoption of processed meat products has led to fraud cases.

Japan is expected to have a growth opportunity in the food certification market, holding over 4.1% of the global market share. The increasing demand for organic food has led to the initiation of certification programs by governing bodies. The growing awareness of clean-label ingredient food and strict regulations imposed by food regulatory bodies contribute to the market’s growth in Japan.

In India, the food certification market is driven by the clean-label food movement, increasing health awareness, and the rise in demand for kosher and halal food certification. The prevalence of foodborne diseases in the country has created a need for food certification, with India having a high number of reported cases.

China’s food certification market is anticipated to expand by 11.2% in the next decade. The expansion of food infrastructure and the rising demand for processed meat contributes to the increasing need for food certification. The country has experienced outbreaks of foodborne diseases, leading to strict norms and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies.

Free from certifications, ISO 22000 is expected to gain traction in the food certification market, holding 11.2% of the market value share. The increasing demand for organic and natural products, along with government initiatives and clean-label food awareness, drives the need for certification.

Among the primary applications in the food certification market, bakery and confectionery products hold a significant share of 12.8%. Certification programs ensure the quality, safety, and integrity of these products, assuring consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, SGS Group, and NSF International are some of the prominent competitors in this sector. Mergers and acquisitions are also allowing these big businesses to maintain their dominance over other regional competitors in the market. For example,