Boardwalk Bowl to host Big Game Watch Party

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Calling all football fans! Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando will be hosting a Big Game Watch Party with a variety of specials and fun for the whole family.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Boardwalk Bowl is the place to be for the Big Game. Get your friends and family together to watch the game on the center’s large HDTVs and projector screens. The watch party will take place in the Brooklyn South Bar.

At Boardwalk Bowl’s Big Game Watch Party, guests can enjoy:

Free wings with your first Bucket of Beer

Domestic drafts, well drinks and house wine for $3 each

Import drafts and call drinks for $4 each

57¢ bowling games (up to three games per person)

Games, prizes and giveaways

There is no cover to join the fun! Call (407) 384-0003 to reserve your table now.

If you’re throwing your own watch party this year, Boardwalk Bowl can provide the eats! For every $25 spent on take-out, receive a free $10 gift certificate. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to qualify for the gift certificate.

Boardwalk Bowl is home to 80 bowling lanes, Brooklyn South Billiards, full-service restaurant Brooklyn South Bar & Grill and a large arcade. The Orlando entertainment center offers a variety of daily specials, seasonal promotions and events such as Fiesta Wednesdays, Karaoke and College Knights.

To learn more about Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center, visit boardwalkbowlfun.com.

To view or download the event flyer, click here.

About Aloma Bowling Centers

The Aloma Bowling Centers are the premier family entertainment venues in Central Florida, with locations in Orlando (Boardwalk Bowl), Winter Park (Aloma Bowl) and Sanford (Airport Lanes). In addition to the 144 combined lanes, each center offers billiards, a restaurant, and arcades featuring new interactive games. All venues offer great corporate and group event/party facilities. Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center houses 80 lanes, making it the largest bowling facility in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com or call 407-384-0003 (prompt 1).

