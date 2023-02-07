MRI technology is being used to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time

Mumbai, India, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — MRI healthcare systems are crucial to the study of heart failures. Recently, researchers at the University of East Anglia developed a fast heart failure test. This modern MRI technology creates 4D heart flow images. The new 4D heart MRI scan takes eight minutes, compared to 20 for a standard MRI. The results give doctors a precise image of heart valves and blood flow, helping them treat patients.

India accounts for one-fifth of global cardiovascular deaths, especially among young people. In India, there were 272 CVD deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 235 globally, says a Global Burden of Disease report.

In such a scenario, the latest advancement in the MRI healthcare systems to treat heart failures becomes even more important for the country. But MRIs are stressful for some patients, and some move too much, causing motion artefacts, scan failure, or scan delay. These MRI failures cause revenue loss for the MRI center and poor patient experience.

Kryptonite Solution’s in-Bore MRI cinema thus has a solution to this issue. This system helps patients relax and stay calm by providing high-quality entertainment, reducing claustrophobia, and improving the patient experience. The soothing atmosphere created by this cinema distracts patients’ attention.

“Patients often shop for the healthcare facility that they believe will provide them with the most conservative treatment in today’s highly competitive market. Our in-bore MRI cinema helps reduce the amount of anesthesia or sedation required, which is especially helpful in pediatrics. Clinicians can complete MR scans quickly while capturing high-quality images if they put patients at ease. This results in increased patient satisfaction. Patients can have a realistic experience while they are in the virtual world. While providing them with exceptional care, the system encourages patients to relax and maintain their composure,” said Paras Doshi, the founder of Kryptonite Solutions.

“We believe passionate people can improve the world. Inspire others and yourself. Kryptonite’s goal is to provide futuristic technology to the healthcare industry,” he added.

About Company

Kryptonite Solutions was established in 2015. The company’s motto is innovation at heart, and the company keeps working hard to keep up with the changing healthcare industry. Their end goal is to bring out cutting-edge products. They have a wide range of MRI products, from the virtual skylight to applications for MRI post-processing.

