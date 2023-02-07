Devart Introduces a New Release of dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL 1.3 With a Helpful Package of Updates

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has rolled out a new version of dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL, which also supports Amazon Redshift databases. This release brings a bunch of new features to Comparison Wizard and Text Editor.

 

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, has announced an update of dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL, a free GUI tool for schema comparison and synchronization. 

 

The core improvements that have been introduced are as follows: 

– New options have been added to Comparison Wizard – namely, the ability to specify databases to be compared, as well as the option to copy the original settings to the target database. 

 – The usability of Text Editor has been improved with convenient shortcuts for the copy/cut and paste operations and triple clicks to select entire lines. 

 – Another feature that has been implemented in this release is the display of RAISE [ NOTICE | WARNING | INFO ] in the Error List and Output messages. 

 

To learn more about the release, refer to https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-schema-compare-for-postgresql-v1-3-is-out.html 

 

About Devart 

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. 

