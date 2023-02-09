BOC Sciences Live Webinar on Sensitive Nucleic Acids: Applications and Chemical Synthesis

Shirley, NY, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Professor Shiyue Fang from the Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, accepted BOC Sciences’ invitation to present his insightful ideas about sensitive nucleic acid applications and chemical synthesis.

It’s still a conundrum for scientists to access nucleic acids containing sensitive modified nucleosides since they are sensitive to the conditions used in current synthesis technologies. Therefore, BOC Sciences is hosting a webinar entitled “ Naturally Occurring Sensitive Nucleic Acids, Applications and Chemical Synthesis ” on March 9th, 2023, at 14:00 EST to stimulate inspiration in the current or future research.

This live webinar will describe the exact problems facing researchers in the chemical synthesis of nucleic acids containing sensitive nucleosides and discuss the current status of the Dim-Dmoc method being developed in Dr. Fang’s research group at Michigan Technological University for overcoming the challenges.

As the webinar is approaching in early March, BOC Sciences releases more details including three highlights of the presentation for reference:

Diverse structures of sensitive nucleosides

Insights on applications of sensitive nucleic acids

Dim-Dmoc methods for sensitive nucleic acid synthesis

“It’s been thrilling to have Dr. Shiyue Fang in our virtual event,” said the webinar host of BOC Sciences, “he is an excellent expert in the areas of organic synthesis and nucleic acid chemistry with several projects awarded by the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health. The solid academic background of Dr. Fang is a powerful endorsement that this event will achieve both scientific rigour and information richness.”

BOC RNA, the sub-brand of BOC Sciences, is the only organizer of the webinar. It provides a wide scope of RNA-related products and services, such as nucleosides & nucleotides, pseudoUridine & its derivatives , and RNA synthesis support. Its webinar series themed on RNA-related technologies have brought about positive responses over the past two years. A large group of industrial scientists and academic researchers were involved to listen, learn, and discuss. It’s noteworthy that a Q&A session is conventionally left for participants at the end, where they can put burning questions to the speaker and dig deeper regarding the topic.

“We want to bring the newest information to both the industry and academia. If any knowledge is acquired or any ideas are sparked, all the effort is worth it,” the host revealed BOC Sciences’ vision. Up to now, the preparatory work has been done and the webinar host also wants to appeal to all interested audiences, “the registration is free and open for all. Don’t miss out.”

About

BOC Sciences is the leading (bio)chemical supplier trusted by global companies and academic organizations. It has a sub-brand BOC RNA specializing in RNA tech, including siRNA design, synthesis, analysis, coupling, delivery, and mRNA vaccines, covering all development processes of RNA drugs.