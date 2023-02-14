Mymdm, a Smart Auditing Solution for Apps, Joins FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The founders of the startup Mymdm.net had an innovative idea to create a mobile device management solution on both iOS and Android platforms. After brainstorming and researching the current market, they realized that there was a gap in the market for a comprehensive solution to help manage mobile devices.

This MAM software has a smart auditing system that will keep tabs on the app download and usage information. Your IT admin can obtain granular details on the kind of apps users access and take decisive action.

MYmdm.net is based in the United States and is founded by Jay Platof and Marria Illmoun. The startup has joined the Raise Capital program and is being supported by FasterCapital, an online incubator, and accelerator that is based in Dubai.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “We are glad to be working with the team on improving their solution and getting matched with investors”