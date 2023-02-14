CHETU ANNOUNCES ODOO PARTNERSHIP

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, today announced its new partner status with Odoo, a developer of easy-to-use, open-source business applications that form a complete suite of tools to accompany any business needs. As an Odoo partner, Chetu’s experts are expanding their ability to provide ERP software development services to its clients across the industry spectrum.

As a leading open-source business applications developer, Odoo provides a suite tools that are designed to be robust, effortless to upgrade, easy to use, and fully integrated. Odoo’s suite consist of business apps that address numerous modern business solutions, including CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, marketing automation, POS, and project management needs. Its open-source development model allows for expert developers, like Chetu, to build a community of fully integrated business apps that allow for automated business processes.

“Given its extensive experience in ERP software development, Chetu is thrilled to be partnering with Odoo and their robust suite of open-source apps,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, partnerships manager at Chetu. “This partnership will enable us to continue our commitment to developing cutting-edge software solutions for our diverse clientele and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

With core emphases on scalability, ease-of-use, and being device-agnostic, Odoo’s suite of apps and development capabilities are in lockstep with the services Chetu provides its clients across the industry spectrum. As more companies continue to turn towards integrated and automated solutions, Chetu is in a prime position to service both Odoo’s and its own clients with the latest in world-class software development, integration, migration and implementation services.

“I’m excited to have Chetu on my team as a new Odoo technical implementation partner.” said Tyler Henchcliffe, partnership manager at Odoo. “They are bringing a great deal of business solutions expertise into the Odoo ecosystem and I look forward to collaborating in the years to come.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of custom software development and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, and has more than 2,800 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

About Odoo:

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one open source business software for companies worldwide ranging from startups to large enterprises. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated, and scalable business applications. The software is available online on www.odoo.com.

