Luxury Designer Beds Collection At Decofetch

London, UK, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The handmade beds manufactured by Decofetch on the Swedish west coast have been shown in prestigious hotels and private residences all around the world for more than 20 years. The business has already established itself in the UK with a magnificent store that the Decofetch team designed.

In its industry, Decofetch is a pioneer in Swedish luxury, comfort, and design. It constantly develops novel solutions for a sumptuous bedroom experience, and its luxury designer beds are named after Swedish islands that inspire a life of serenity and tranquility. The company has five patents, all of which work together to give you the best possible spine support and the best possible sleep. These include the Lumbar Support, Anti-Pinch Protection, Visco-Elastic Bottom Layer, Back Support, and Contour Pocket System. With a focus on luxury, comfort, design, and innovation, we are thrilled to invite the British audience to experience our idea of a tailored and created bedroom experience. We will also share our knowledge of beds and passion for relaxing.

About Decofetch

A top-notch website for online furniture shopping is Decofetch. Our primary attention is on home because it is where we began. We are experts in putting design lovers in touch with talented artisans that produce exquisite furniture, works of art, and modern, traditional, and contemporary decor. We are professionals in finding the priceless items you long for. We represent well-known companies and artists from all over the world who are experts in their specialties. Any questions you may have will be answered by our London staff, who may also offer design and aesthetic advice.