Skin Lightening Products Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Skin Lightening Products Industry Overview

The global skin lightening products market size was valued at USD 9.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Skin lightening products provide various benefits such as reducing pigmentation, lightening discoloration, promoting even skin tone, and eliminating blemishes. The rising inclination of consumers toward a specific solution to different skin problems, such as age spot or acne spot reduction, has increased the adoption of various skin lighteners in the market. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing lightening products to cater to the different consumer needs. For instance, in December 2020, Blac Chyna launched brightening cream in collaboration with Whitenicious by Dencia in Nigeria.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Skin Lightening Products Market

The breakout of COVID-19 has resulted in changing consumer preferences who are proactively seeking active and functional skincare products, which in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period. Hence, manufacturers are launching products to cater to the changing needs of consumers. For instance, in June 2021, Shiseido Co., Ltd., a Japanese cosmetics company launched a multifunctional sunscreen under the brand name Anessa. The product contains 50% skincare ingredients, including m-tranexamic acid, a brightening active that helps suppress the production of melanin.

The rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional, synthetic chemical-laden products is anticipated to create new growth opportunities for organically and naturally derived raw materials and products in the market. Organically- and naturally-cultivated products such as aloe vera, sea kelp, argan oil, and jojoba oil are some of the key raw ingredients used for manufacturing skin lightening products. For instance, in July 2019, Petitcomo, a cosmetic brand from Korea, launched two new lightening sheet masks – Ampoule Mask Black Edition and Aqua Mask White – which contain natural ingredients for improving tone complexion.

Furthermore, the growing importance of self-care in recent years has driven consumers to proactively create relaxing self-care experiences through complex skincare routines at home. This trend is driving the demand for products with active ingredients that have lightening & brightening properties, including creams & lotions, repair creams, peels, masks, serums, powders, and scrubs. For instance, in November 2021, Vasu Healthcare launched a premium skin brightening range – ROSE and GOLD. The product range includes face serum, face wash, and face cream and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and its own store www.vasustore.com.

Companies are focusing on constant research to produce skin-lightening creams with advanced technology to increase the effectiveness of the product. For instance, in 2019, Dr. Raymond Laboratories Inc.’s leading brand LaStella introduced Cellif Microbalm, a capsule balm featuring microcapsule technology that helps restore the natural glow. Each microcapsule contains six key components, including shea butter to provide intensive moisturizing; adenosine to reduce visible signs of anti-aging; argan oil, olive oil, and vitamin tree oil to promote skin’s vitality; rose water, for soothing and moisturizing; natural ceramide; and peptides to restore the texture.

However, the rising controversies regarding the use of skin-lightening products over the world may hamper the growth of the market. In July 2020, Unilever renamed its skin lightening cream Fair & Lovely, India’s bestselling melanin-suppressing face cream, owing to the criticism it faced for branding its products that trade off racial stereotypes. The company dropped the word ‘fair’ in its product name and changed it to ‘Glow & Lovely’. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson retreated from its skin-whitening business, which consisted of the Neutrogena Fine Fairness line in Asia and the Middle East, and the Clean & Clear Fairness brand in India.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

Organic Bar Soap Market – The global organic bar soap market size was estimated at USD 1.83 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The global organic bar soap market size was estimated at USD 1.83 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. DNA-based Skin Care Products Market – The global DNA-based skin care products market size to be valued at USD 9.87 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Skin Lightening Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the skin lightening products market based on product, nature, and region.

Skin Lightening Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Creams Cleanser Mask Others

Skin Lightening Products Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Synthetic Natural Organic

Skin Lightening Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Skin Lightening Products market include

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

VLCC Health Care Limited

Avon Products, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Skin Lightening Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter