Medical Tapes And Bandages Market value of around US$ 9.81 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: by Type (Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages), by Application (Surgical Wounds, Traumatic & Laceration Wounds, Burn Injury Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Homecare Settings) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The medical tapes and bandages market report cover a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the medical tapes and bandages market aspects.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Industry Outlook

The global medical tapes and bandages market size were valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Medical tapes and bandages are used to heal the wound and protect it from bacteria and dirt. The medical tapes and bandages market trends include the increasing growing awareness regarding waterproof bandages, butterfly stitches, and transdermal patches.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Factors Affecting the Medical Tapes and Bandages Industry over the Forecast Period:

The growth of medical tapes and bandages in the global market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population and the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as ulcers, diabetic foot, & wound infections.

The rising number of accidents leads to an increase in surgical procedures, which will drive the market growth in the UK. Moreover, the continuous advancement in medical adhesives and government initiatives regarding the safety of medical devices is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, the lack of reimbursement policies regarding synthetic medical products and the lack of awareness of advanced wound care products may restrain the growth of medical tapes and bandages in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Tapes and Bandages Market:

The impact of COVID-19 on medical tapes and bandages will be dramatic in 2020. The decrease in the incidence of burn injury and sports injury, backed by the ban on social gatherings, has negatively impacted the growth of the medical tapes and bandages across these segments. However, the demand has been nearly stagnant in surgical wounds applications, recovering the loss caused in the market due to the burn injury treatment and sports injury treatment.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global medical tapes and bandages market study based on type, application, and end user.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market?opt=2950

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on type –

Medical Tapes Fabric Tapes Plastic Tapes Others (Paper Tapes)

Medical Bandages Adhesive Bandage Cohesive and Elastic Bandage Others (Gauze Bandage)



The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on application –

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic & Laceration Wounds

Burn Injury Treatment

Ulcer Treatment

Sports Injury Treatment

Others (Diagnostics and IV Site Dressing)

The medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented based on the end user –

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global medical tapes and bandages market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the medical tapes and bandages market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, owing to the increasing patient awareness regarding wound infections and the rising geriatric population in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the availability of immense opportunities and expansion of the leading healthcare players in the region.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Key Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Competitors Includes –

The medical tapes and bandages market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key medical tapes and bandages market manufacturers operating in the global market are –

3M Company

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew PLC.

The medical tapes and bandages tools market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.