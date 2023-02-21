Jiya by Veer Design Studio: The Home of Luxurious Ethnic Wear for Men

Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Men’s fashion may seem simple and straightforward, but it takes a lot of work to make the right choices. It ought to seem cosy and put together effortlessly blending Indian and western styles altogether. This emotion is one that Jiya by Veer Design Studio, a reputable designer clothing store in Mumbai, India, fully appreciates. As a result, it provides a wide variety of modern ethnic wear for men, including Bandi sets, Kurta sets, Sherwanis, etc. The top brand not only serves customers in India but also has buyers in the USA, UK, Singapore, Australia, Kenya, South Africa, and Canada.

Manish Chotrani, a well-known fashion designer, established Veer Design Studio in 2004. Its most recent addition, ‘Jiya,’ offers more alternatives in traditional clothing for men and women in addition to bridal wear. Along with trendy Indo-western and classic looks, they provide a wide selection of options for men’s occasion wear. Their similarly exquisite selection of marriage wedding sherwani and other special occasions fiercely competes with their studio’s raw silk traditional bandi ensembles for men. The popular sherwani and bandi outfits, as well as the fashionable kurta pajamas for men, uphold the brand’s commitment to assisting clients in achieving the classic, time-honoured appearance of an Indian groom.

“Men can discover the finest selection of wedding ensembles and ethnic clothing like modern kurta pajama with jacket for wedding, or bandi set at Jiya by Veer Design Studio, which will substantially raise the glam factor of their wardrobe. Every ethnic piece is expertly created utilising luxurious materials, stunning designs, and vibrant colours to satisfy the tastes of everyone. All of these gorgeous dresses are available for a reasonable price online and in our boutiques,” comments Jiya by Veer Design Studio’s founder Manish Chotrani.

The well-known brand not only provides a ready-to-wear assortment of ethnic ensembles for men and women, but it also specialises in custom-made clothing that is tailored to the individual tastes of the buyer. Jiya by Veer Design Studio strives to be the top destination for Indian fashion enthusiasts worldwide by continually producing exquisite clothing that is in touch with contemporary trends.