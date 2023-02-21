Contact the Best Women’s Specialist Gynecologist or Obstetrician Based in Sydney

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — If you are like many women, it could be difficult for you to open up to a doctor about the most private aspects of your body and life. It can feel like a major task to find out a gynecologist, even if you are thrilled to be having a baby. Although, It relies on your health and, if you are pregnant, the health of your unborn child. You can contact Sydney’s top gynecologist and obstetrician, Dr. Joe Mongelli.

Words from Dr. Joe Mongelli, “ Many medical and scientific departments strongly praised me. I was given the responsibility of overseeing the planning committee for the 2002 Biennial Scientific Meeting by the Perinatal Society of Singapore. The fifth and sixth refresher courses for the Obstetric & Gynecological Society of Singapore were planned in part by me. I coordinated the Perinatal Postgraduate sessions at National University Hospital and served as the treasurer of the Perinatal Society of Singapore. My book, “Obstetrics and Gynecology in Perspective: The Low Birth Weight Baby,” is available here.

About

At Sydney University in 1980, Dr. Joe Mongelli entered the teaching line as a Tutor in Histopathology. For almost three years he arranged many lectures and tutorials for the MRCOG (Part I, Part II) courses held in Nottingham. Then, Dr. Joe Mongelli supervised research projects undergraduate research projects in Singapore and Master of Philosophy students in Hong Kong. After this, problem-based learning was executed by Dr. Joe Mongelli in the undergraduate Obstetrics and Gynecology medical curriculum, at the National University of Singapore. Apart from this, he also worked as an examiner at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.