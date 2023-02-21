Software Outsourcing Can Lead To Disaster For Businesses If They Haven’t Known These Wise-Advice

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Although outsourcing is highly advantageous as it helps businesses to reduce time and cost, there is yet good scope for risks and failure. The primary reason lies in many outsourcing vendors overemphasizing their capabilities for fetching up the contract that profits them. A study on outsourcing challenges reveals that ~$2.41 trillion will be burned by software projects in the U.S. because of poor software quality.

Experts’ Opinions On How To Choose the Right Outsourcing Development Partner

1) Look for a Good Balance of Technical and Business Expertise

Rephrasely CEO Matthew Ramirez manifests everybody’s engrossment in delivering the best possible project for their clients. This according to him involves building an all-star team for the project, including the development agency. “I always look for a development agency that has a good balance of technical and business expertise to ensure that we can jointly deliver the best possible solution to our client”, says Matthew. “In my experience, developers who are more technical in nature often lack the business acumen to understand all the nuances of the problem we are trying to solve and vice versa. Finding the right balance of both, technical and business acumen is key to a successful outsourcing project.”

2) Discuss First, Hire Later!

Vipul Shah is the COO at Ace Infoway and has a strong point when it comes to guiding agencies about selecting their outsourcing partners. He strongly advises seeking counsel from the outsourcing team before hiring them for development. “If you are with the right outsourcing partner with a moral compass, they will tell you if something is not right in the first place, and they will not be after the kill (sale).” I call this phenomenon Visionary Premises” said Shah.

Adding to this, he mentioned, “I have served a multitude of esteemed clients within our company. One of my clients faced a common problem where they initially hired two backend developers, a frontend developer, and a project manager for their project. After two months, they came to me for consultation and I suggested they eliminate the project manager role, as it was not necessary for their project, and they were overpaying. This resulted in significant cost savings for them. Early consultation ensures proper team setup and cost efficiency.”

At Ace Infoway, we have a strong business connection with different agencies and have come up with quick insights after interrogating various experts in the industry. The wise advice from these professionals will save you from deteriorating your business while outsourcing.

3) Ask for Knowledge of Emerging and New Technologies

Campbell Online Media CEO Jim Campbell suggests, “When considering which development agency to partner with for a potential software project in 2023, knowledge of emerging and new technologies is essential.” Along with this, he also mentioned that a development agency needs to keep up with the technological advances as this knowledge can make all the difference in creating an innovative and creative product; from utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to integrating blockchain capabilities. “Having knowledge in multiple areas of technology encourages developers to be innovative and allows them to create products that otherwise might not be attainable without knowledge of such areas. Therefore, when outsourcing software projects in the future, having knowledge of new technologies is one key factor to look for when partnering with development agencies.”

4) Prioritize Reliability and Industry Expertise

Softjourn Inc, payment expert Yuriy Kropelnytskiy accepts that searching for a new business partner can be a challenging process. “When looking for someone who offers reliability, industry expertise, and an understanding of the project, transparency, and flexibility are traits that are crucial when working with a new software development provider.”, says Yuriy. Furthermore, he points out that when a company shows that it will focus on keeping you in the loop about the project and show flexibility for your specific needs, you’re on the right track. He also mentioned several online resources, such as Clutch, GoodFirms, and LinkedIn, that provide rankings and reviews of software development providers. He further added, “It is also helpful to review a company’s portfolio and previous case studies to assess its experience in a specific domain or industry. No matter if you can meet or only talk remotely with the team, it’s important to make sure that the company you are hiring is professional and understands your business and the industry you are working in.”

