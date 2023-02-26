Calsoft Launches New 5G Lab for Companies Looking to Leverage AWS for 5G Applications

Indore, India, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Calsoft, a leading IT company in data center technology, cloud computing, networking domains, and digital product engineering, launched its first 5G lab.

This lab offers the solutions providing 5G deployment services in the public cloud environment, such as AWS, for reduced latency and improved user experience. It caters to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and low-latency connectivity, by providing customers with a comprehensive set of services to leverage public cloud benefits in an efficient, secured, and tested manner.

“We are excited to launch our 5G Lab Solutions, which provide customers with the ability to leverage the power of 5G technology in the public cloud environment,” said Somenath Nag, Telecom Practice Head of Calsoft. “Our team of experts has developed multiple solutions to resolve issues related to connectivity & latency, edge orchestration, and complexities in deploying 5G core and network function on public cloud. Our solution is built to add efficiency, security, smartness, and ease in the process.”

Calsoft’s 5G Lab Solutions are designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. The solutions enable companies to build, test, and deploy 5G solutions on public cloud environments, such as AWS, in a matter of minutes. With Calsoft’s 5G Lab Solutions, customers can reduce costs, improve network performance, and enhance their user experience. The solutions offered under 5G lab are:

5G Network Function deployed on AWS Local Zones

Latency has become important with 5G evolution. Telco organizations are deploying 5G network function on a public cloud such as AWS, in such case, meeting low latency needs becomes especially important. Calsoft developed a solution that helps telco deploy 5G on AWS with ease.

Edge Multi-cluster orchestrator (EMCO) on AWS

EMCO is a geo-distributed application orchestrator for Kubernetes and can interact with multiple edge clusters hosted on several platforms, be it public cloud or on-premise infrastructure. Calsoft has developed an intelligent solution to implement EMCO on AWS for smart edge orchestration.

AETHER in a Box (5G core deployment in a Box)

Aether™ is ONF’s new 5G Connected Edge platform. “Aether-in-a-box” is a compact version of the Aether™ platform. It offers mobile connectivity and edge cloud services to distributed enterprise networks. Calsoft provides an “Aether-in-a-box” deployment solution that is hosted on the AWS cloud.

Calsoft’s 5G Lab Solutions are now available to customers worldwide.

Click here to try out Calsoft’s 5G Lab Solutions. Or you can meet Calsoft’s Telecom Practice Head, Mr. Somenath Nag, at MWC 2023 in Barcelona to discuss it in depth, click here to book a meeting with him.

About Calsoft

Calsoft, with its digital engineering expertise and established processes, has partnered with ISVs and product companies in various growth stages to achieve the next milestone in their digital transformation journey. We are also the preferred product engineering services partner to ISVs in the Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers’ business goals. With our US headquarters in San Jose and India headquarters in Pune, we also have a corporate office in Bengaluru and development centers in Kolkata and Indore.

