BPCL Launches EV Charging Corridor on Delhi-Jalandhar National Highway

Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — 750 KM LONG SEGMENT OF NATIONAL HIGHWAY NH-44 IS THE FOURTH ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) FAST CHARGING CORRIDOR IN THE COUNTRY WITH A FAST CHARGING STATION AT EVERY 100 KM ON BOTH SIDES OF THE HIGHWAY.

BPCL HAS PLANNED 200 SUCH EV FAST CHARGING CORRIDORS UNDER THE BRAND EDRIVE. THESE CORRIDORS WILL BE SET UP TO SUPPORT AND ACCELERATE EV ADOPTION IN INDIA.

LAUNCH OF INDIA’S FOURTH EV FAST CHARGING CORRIDOR

India’s second largest oil refiner and retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on 11 Feb 2023 launched EV fast charging corridor on the Delhi-Jalandhar National Highway.

There will be 12 BPCL fast charging station or retail outlets along the 750 Km long highway. These retail outlets are strategically located along the highway to address the range anxiety of EV owners.

The 750 Km segment of Delhi-Jalandhar NH-44 will be fourth EV fast charging corridor in the country after Chennai-Trichy-Madurai, Chennai-Bangalore and Bangalore-Coorg EV fast charging corridors set up BPCL.

EV CHARGING STATIONS ARE BLESSING FOR EV OWNERS

 This fourth EV fast charging corridor has come as a blessing for EV owners. The corridor will help alleviating the range anxiety of EV owners.

 Now customers can recharge their EVs in just 30 minutes to get a driving range of about 125 Km. There will be another charging station after 125 Km.

 EV owners will be able to use EV charging stations via a pay-per-use online service without any manual assistance.

 EV charging stations make long distance intra-city travel anxious free and very safe.

 These charging stations offer amenities like clean and hygienic washroom toilets, mATMs, restaurants etc for their customers.

 The support staff at the charging stations will be ready to assist you 24 X 7.

BPCL’S COLLOBORATION WITH MG MOTORS TO DEVELOP CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE IN INDIA

BPCL has collaborated with MG Motors India to develop the EV charging infrastructure in India.

MG Motors India & BPCL will jointly identify charging sites, try to ascertain consumer insights and create technology to manage EV charging infrastructure in India.

This collaboration will leverage BPCL’s vast customer reach and operations as well as MG’s technological know-how of the EV industry to strategically identify charging sites, garner customer insights, create loyalty programs and create new technologies to manage charging infrastructure.

Both are collaborating to strengthen electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India within four to five years.

BPCL’S OTHER GREEN INITIATIVES

 BPCL TO SET UP 1 GW RENEWABLE ENERGY PLANT IN RAJASTHAN

 BPCL IS DEVELOPING A VIBRANT ECOSYSTEM AND A ROADMAP TO BECOME A NET ZERO COMPANY BY 2040 IN SCOPE 1 AND SCOPE 2 EMISSIONS.

 IN JULY 6, 2022 BPCL INVITED BIDS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A 5 MW ELECTROLYZER FOR PRODUCTION OF GREEN HYDROGEN AND HYDROGEN BLENDING WITH NATURAL GAS IN THEIR CITY GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK.

 THE COMPANY IS ACCELERATING THEIR EFFORTS FOR PRODUCING MORE BIO FUEL. PRESENTLY, THEY ARE BLENDING 10% ETHANOL IN PETROL, WITH A TARGET OF ACHIEVING 20% BLENDING BY 2025.

 BPCL WILL INVEST RS 1.4 LAKH CRORE IN NEXT 5 YEARS IN CITY GAS, CLEAN ENERGY AND PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY IN INDIA.

