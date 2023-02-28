Bruneau & Co.’s Winter Comic, TCG (Trading Card Games) & Toy Auction will be Held on Saturday, March 11, Live and Online

Cranston, RI, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ Winter Comic, TCG (Trading Card Games) & Toy auction is slated for Saturday, March 11th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time, online and live in the Cranston gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue. Travis Landry, Bruneau’s Director of Pop Culture, described it as “certainly the most diverse sale we have ever had for the department.”.

The auction opens with 125 lots of Golden, Silver, Bronze, and Modern age comics highlighted by a Fox Features Syndicate Famous Crimes #2 graded CGC 5.0; a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #129 graded CGC 6.5; Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #48 CGC 3.0; and a Valiant Comics Adventures of Super Mario Bros. #1 CGC 9.8.

The copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #129 (Feb. 1974), features the first appearance of the Punisher and the Jackal and should bring $1,000-$1,500. The copy of Valiant Comics Adventures of Super Mario Bros. #1 (Feb. 1991), is a newsstand variant that reprints Super Mario Bros. #1 and has a Captain N backup story (est. $800-$1,200).

The second portion of the catalog will showcase 126 lots of collectible cards spanning from the 1930’s through early 2000’s. Trading card highlights include a 186-piece group of 1938 Gum Inc., Horrors of War trading cards; a lifetime collection of 1967 to 1977 Topps Wacky Packages; and multiple key lots of Topps Series 1 Garbage Pail Kids.

The lifetime original owner collection of 1967-1977 Topps Wacky Packages sticker trading cards includes over 550 cards, more than 50 of which are from the original 1967 series, including Quacker Oats #18a (BGS 5.5 excellent) and Jolly Mean Giant #21a (BGS 5 excellent). The set overall is graded 4.0-7.0 for condition (est. $1,000-$2,000).

The complete set of 1985 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Series 1 sticker trading cards – 164 in all – includes Nasty Nick #1a with matte back (BGS 7 Near Mint); Evil Eddie #1b (BGS 6.5 EX-MT+); Adam Bomb #8a with checklist back (BGS 6 EX-MT); and Blasted Billy #8b with checklist back (BGS 8 NM-MT). The group also includes original Series 1 wax pack box with more than 24 open wax wraps. The lot should gavel for hit $1,000-$2,000.

Trading Card Game offerings will include numerous lots of factory-sealed Magic: The Gathering, highlighted by a Fifth Edition booster box along with Ninth Edition, Core Sets 2010 through 2020, and multiple Championship preconstructed decks. There will also be two original paintings from Magic: The Gathering. MTG fans will have much to bid on.

Other TCG highlights include a 1999 Pokémon Base Shadowless Charizard holographic trading card graded CGC 9 Mint (est. $2,000-$3,000); a factory-sealed Two-Player Starter Display Box; and a factory sealed Yu-Gi-Oh! Evolution Starter Deck display box.

The final portion of the sale will focus on antique and vintage toys, featuring an array of pressed steel, tin lithograph, Steiff, and 1970’s-1980’s Japanese robots and Transformers.

An unused 1980 Clover Tryder G7 Bird Attack Robot, an exceptional example of a rare and highly desirable robot considered one of the greatest designs of the period by Clover, has an estimate of $1,000-$1,500. The toy, graded C9+, appears only to have been opened for inspection. Included is an unused sticker sheet and some factory-sealed accessories.

A 1985 Wonder Masters of the Universe Battle Cat ride-on spring bouncer, 42 ¼ inches tall, overall an exceptional example showing minimal signs of use, the colors vibrant with only minor scattered scratches throughout, should fetch $800-$1,200 All the white plastic remains vibrant and clean. This would be a perfect spring bouncer for a serious collector.

An exceptional 1948 Gilbert Walking Robot Erector Set No. 12 ½, from the childhood toy collection of Jack Pillar of Mystic, Connecticut, a man whose love for collecting and caring of toys began as a child, is estimated to finish at $600-$900. The set was originally purchased by Jack’s parents, most likely at Eaton Chase Hardware, Norwich, Connecticut.

The set was professionally reassembled by Randy’s Collectibles: Restoring Erector Sets, Medford, Massachusetts, in November, 1996. It’s original and complete and presents very well, with minimal wear. Included are Randy’s notes from the restoration process in what pieces he found to complete the set. The set has been preserved with tender love and care.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

Previews will be held on Thursday and Friday, March 9th and 10th, from 9 am to 4 pm Eastern time each day in the Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers gallery. Doors will open on auction day at 8 am. For more info you may call 401-533-9980, or email to contact@bruneauandco.com.

