CPQ Software Market Dynamics, Future Trends, Market Growth, Regional Overview and Size Estimation By 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global CPQ Software Market size was valued at USD 447 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 904 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Definition

Configure, price, quote (CPQ) software allows businesses to automate the entire quoting and proposal process, from the moment a customer specifies their requirements in a company’s offering to sending the customer or prospect a detailed quote. In sales departments, CPQ software is used to speed up the sales process while also improving quote accuracy and customer relations. Companies can use this software to determine a customer’s needs and provide them with custom quotes that best meet those needs. Typically, products are built on top of existing CRM software or are designed to work with one (or more) CRM tools.

CPQ Software Market Pricing

The CPQ Software pricing ranges start from USD 15 and goes up to USD 150. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Some common features of the CPQ software are CRM compatibility, commercial rules, configuration ease of admin, customization, e-commerce, grouping, document admin, pricing administration, terms and conditions, version control, internationalization, offline support, and visual configuration.

Market Scope

The research report on the CPQ Software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the CPQ Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of CPQ Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global CPQ Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global CPQ Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five CPQ Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the CPQ Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

CPQ Software Market Segmentation

Global CPQ Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global CPQ Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global CPQ Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global CPQ Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global CPQ Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies CPQ Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies CPQ Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CPQ Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies CPQ Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the CPQ software market, namely:

Accenture Plc

Aspire Technologies

ConnectWise LLC

Experlogix LLC

Hansen Technologies Ltd.

Cincom Systems Inc.

CloudSense Ltd.

Conga

Oracle Corp.

Pros Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Model N Inc.

