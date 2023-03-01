Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 01— /EPR Network/Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market anticipated to grow 1.6x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 11.5% during the forecast period

Telephone lines, TV lines, cable TVs, fibre optic cables, and other forms of telecommunications are included. Telecommunication lines, such as TIP (A) and RING (B), are communication infrastructure made up of paired, insulated copper wires (B). The size and quantity of conductors used in a cable depends on the telecommunication system’s requirements; there might be a few, hundreds, or thousands of pairs. Utility mapping technologies were originally used in the past for sectors such as telecommunications and power. Telecom’s infrastructure has been developed around the world; as a result, the telecommunications vertical market is anticipated to grow at a slower-than-average rate over the projection period, since the sector has matured. However, the advent of 5G technology in the telecommunications sector is likely to offer up new prospects for underground utility mapping and locators in the near future.

Underground utility mapping is a method of detecting the location of public services such as sewers, electric cables, telecommunications cables, and gas and water mains. Electromagnetic induction (EMI), ground penetrating radar (GPR), and other techniques are used to accomplish this. Locating subsurface utilities on the building site is critical. Oil and gas, power, government and public safety, construction, telecommunications, and other verticals all do underground utility mapping.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Segmentation:

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by Component

  • Technological Solutions
  • Services

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by End-User

  • Oil & Gas
  • Electricity
  • Government & Public Safety
  • Construction
  • Telecommunication
  • Others

Based on the region, the Global Subsurface Utility Mapping printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific has the largest market region in the global Subsurface Utility Mapping market.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • The Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of Latin America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Major market players covered in the Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market:

  • Hexagon Geosystems
  • GSSI
  • Cardno
  • Guideline Geo
  • US Radar
  • Plowman Craven

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Subsurface Utility Mapping market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Flexible Delivery Model:

  • We have a flexible delivery model, and as per your requirements you can suggest changes in the scope/table of content
  • The customization Mobility Care offered are free of charge with purchase of any license of the report
