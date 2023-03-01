Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 01— /EPR Network/Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market anticipated to grow 1.6x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 11.5% during the forecast period

Telephone lines, TV lines, cable TVs, fibre optic cables, and other forms of telecommunications are included. Telecommunication lines, such as TIP (A) and RING (B), are communication infrastructure made up of paired, insulated copper wires (B). The size and quantity of conductors used in a cable depends on the telecommunication system’s requirements; there might be a few, hundreds, or thousands of pairs. Utility mapping technologies were originally used in the past for sectors such as telecommunications and power. Telecom’s infrastructure has been developed around the world; as a result, the telecommunications vertical market is anticipated to grow at a slower-than-average rate over the projection period, since the sector has matured. However, the advent of 5G technology in the telecommunications sector is likely to offer up new prospects for underground utility mapping and locators in the near future.

Underground utility mapping is a method of detecting the location of public services such as sewers, electric cables, telecommunications cables, and gas and water mains. Electromagnetic induction (EMI), ground penetrating radar (GPR), and other techniques are used to accomplish this. Locating subsurface utilities on the building site is critical. Oil and gas, power, government and public safety, construction, telecommunications, and other verticals all do underground utility mapping.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Segmentation:

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by Component

Technological Solutions

Services

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by End-User

Oil & Gas

Electricity

Government & Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

Others

Based on the region, the Global Subsurface Utility Mapping printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific has the largest market region in the global Subsurface Utility Mapping market.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market:

Hexagon Geosystems

GSSI

Cardno

Guideline Geo

US Radar

Plowman Craven

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Subsurface Utility Mapping market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Subsurface Utility Mapping Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

