Paul Amorosino Physical Therapy Practice Opens Doors at New Wellness Facility on Route 53 in Norwell, MA

Hingham and Norwell, MA, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Aimed at building a culture of good health, Type One Fitness welcomes fellow wellness practitioner, Paul Amorosino Physical Therapy, LLC to the 11,000+ square foot first-class facility at 386 Washington Street, Route 53, Norwell, MA.

The new physical therapy clinic is adjacent to Type One Fitness, an 8,000+ square foot boutique fitness center with a unique focus on diabetes wellness that is open to everyone.

Paul Amorosino Physical Therapy will occupy prime space in the recently renovated building just off Route 53. Owner and Director, Paul Amorosino, PT, OMT is a Physical Therapist and Certified Orthopaedic Manual Therapist focused on orthopedic and sports physical therapy. Amorosino, a resident of Norwell and renowned physical therapist, formerly led the local Competitive Edge Physical Therapy for 11 years.

“We’re pleased to welcome Paul Amorosino to the center as his practice really complements our boutique fitness facility and the other service providers within the space,” noted Type One, Inc., and Type One Fitness co-founder Paul Foti.

For more information about Paul Amorosino Physical Therapy, visit https://paulamorosinopt.com.

To learn more about Type One Fitness and all that the wellness center at 386 Washington Street offers, visit the website at https://typeonefitness.org or contact Paul Foti of Type One at 781-987-1393.

About Type One Fitness:

Type One Fitness is a boutique fitness center with a unique focus on diabetes wellness that is open to everyone. Delivering life-changing results in health and fitness for individuals and families throughout the South Shore, Type One Fitness offers experienced and credentialed fitness trainers, nutritionists, state of the art equipment and studios, comprehensive workshops and support for those living with diabetes. Essentially, all-around well-being is enhanced through unique features, services, and amenities.

About Type One, Inc.:

Type One, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, recognizes a world free of type 1 diabetes and is dedicated to that future by raising public awareness and funds toward a cure through research. Type One, Inc. was founded in 2012 by a group of South Shore residents to support their friend Tyson Sunnerberg, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, when he was 21 years old. On November 25, 2012, the first ever Renegade Run Obstacle Course Race was held raising awareness and funds toward a cure. Since then, Type One, Inc. has incorporated the Type One Cares campaign which is dedicated to building a community to assist those affected by type 1 diabetes with support, education and endowment, so they can live a powerful life beyond the diagnosis. In their commitment to expanding and enhancing support for the many families and individuals living with diabetes throughout the South Shore, Type One, Inc. recently launched Type One Fitness in Norwell, MA, the first athletic center with a focus on diabetes wellness that is dedicated to building a culture of good health, well-being and inclusion for youth and families. Type One, Inc. is headquartered in Hingham, MA. Visit: https://typeonerenegaderun.com.