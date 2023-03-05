Sloppy Joe’s sponsors The Wheel at ICON Park with special offer for guests

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to be transported to the tropical paradise of the Florida Keys without ever leaving Central Florida, Sloppy Joe’s at ICON Park is the place to be this spring break!

You can enjoy the fun of the Key West-based restaurant and Central Florida’s exciting attractions all in one place at ICON Park this March. Guests who purchase tickets to The Wheel will receive one free order of Sloppy Nachos with the purchase of two entrées March 1 to 31.

Sloppy Nachos are a fan-favorite appetizer and the perfect way to start your meal. Dig into a mound of chips covered in the restaurant’s world-famous sloppy joe mix, black beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and topped with sour cream.

After your ride on The Wheel, you won’t want to miss Sloppy Joe’s toast at sunset – just like it’s done in Key West’s famous Mallory Square. Keep the fun rolling and add one of Sloppy Joe’s award-winning, tropical drinks to your order! Sip on one of the restaurant’s signature Island Chilling Cocktails like a Hemingway Daiquiri, Tropical Sangria and Papas Mojito or cool off with a frozen Sloppy Rita or Key West Colada.

Sloppy Joe’s colorful history is part of the lure of the Key West tradition. Having originally opened the day that prohibition was lifted in 1933, the bustling bar has grown into a Florida staple with locations at ICON Park, Treasure Island, Daytona Beach and, of course, Key West. This fun-centered, casual dining restaurant will keep you on your toes and wondering what comes next. Grab a bite to eat, let a hospitable bartender whip up one of Joe’s famous cocktails, kick back and relax while enjoying the entertainment – the possibilities are endless.

ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

To learn more about Sloppy Joe’s visit https://www.sloppyjoesorlando.com. To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

To view or download images, click here.

About Sloppy Joe’s

Sloppy Joe’s is the world-famous Key West Bar and Restaurant, best known as author Ernest Hemingway’s regular hangout. The original Sloppy Joe’s in Key West, Florida opened on Dec. 5, 1933, the day that Prohibition was repealed, and now boasts five locations worldwide including four in Florida (Key West, Treasure Island, Daytona Beach and Orlando) and one in Havana, Cuba. Best known for dazzling tropical drinks, live island music and great food selections, Sloppy Joe’s is a favorite for every age group and a perfect venue for large groups and celebrations. ICON Park is the second location owned and operated by Orlando-based Restaurant Partners, Inc. www.sloppyjoesorlando.com, www.sloppyjoesdaytonabeach.com.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a 20-acre, open-air, gate-free entertainment destination with plenty of fun adventures for the whole family. The perfect place to ride, dine, drink, and explore.

Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park offers more than 50 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops, and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that soars 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air.

Visit other attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Museum of Illusions Orlando. ICON Park also offers a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites that satisfy a wide variety of flavors and cuisine. Find a unique collection of shopping and dining kiosks and explore each location as you stroll under the festoon lights along the brick promenade.

Enjoy free parking and park admission. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com.

