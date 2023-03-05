Cloud 66 partners with Google Cloud

San Francisco, CA, USA and London, UK, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce a partnership with Google Cloud Platform to deliver an easier way for developers to use Google Cloud to run applications.

This partnership provides our customers with a comprehensive and integrated cloud solution, combining the power and flexibility of Google Cloud with the ease of use and comprehensive tooling of Cloud 66.

As part of this partnership, customers can benefit from a range of features and benefits. We’re particularly excited about Continuous Usage Discounts with Google Cloud, which enables customers to take advantage of cost savings as they use more Google Cloud resources, while still maintaining a Heroku-like experience. This means that as customers use more resources on Google Cloud, they receive discounts on their monthly bill, making it an even more cost-effective solution. Customers can benefit from these discounts while still enjoying Heroku-like ease and convenience, thanks to the powerful deployment pipelines, load balancing, and auto-scaling capabilities, and comprehensive monitoring and logging tools provided by Cloud 66.

Another benefit of the partnership is a deeper integration between Cloud 66 and Google Cloud, enabling customers to deploy their applications and databases to any Google Cloud region and availability zone, for increased availability and reliability. Customers who choose Google Cloud as their deployment destination can claim $300 of Google Cloud free credits and will get a $100 free Cloud 66 credit, allowing them to trial all features of Cloud 66 in addition to the power of Google Cloud, for free.

By combining the expertise and resources of both Cloud 66 and Google Cloud, this partnership provides customers with a complete and integrated cloud solution that will help them to achieve their business goals more effectively and efficiently. Whether you’re looking to deploy a new application, optimize an existing deployment, or simply explore the latest cloud technology and solutions, Cloud 66 and Google Cloud can provide the support and resources you need to succeed.

If you need assistance with the credit process or have any questions about this partnership, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our support team. We’re always happy to help and look forward to working with you to achieve your business objectives in the cloud!