Transportation Management System Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 52.01 Bn by 2030

Cloud-based SaaS solutions will drive the market, mergers, and acquisitions, consolidate top-tier TMS product providers with new age/start-up solutions, improve bilateral connections between countries, and expand international trade.
Transportation management systems benefit incumbents in many different industries by lowering overall costs, increasing shipment efficiency, and enhancing supply chain visibility. Users may effectively manage logistical processes, connect and interact with business partners, reuse and share supply chain data, and improve time-to-value with cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the use of transportation management systems is closely related to freight savings brought about by process optimization, effective routing, and the choice of affordable transportation options.
Global Transportation Management System Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global transportation management system market based on component, deployment mode, transportation mode, vertical, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Component
- Solution
- Planning And Execution
- Order Management
- Audit, Payment and Claims
- Analytics And Reporting
- Routing And Tracking
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation And Integration
- Support And Maintenance
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Transportation Mode
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by End-User
- Shippers
- 3PL
- Others
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Vertical
- Retail
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Others
Global Transportation Management System Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Transportation Management System Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Transportation Management System revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Transportation Management System revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Transportation Management System sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Transportation Management System Manufacturers –
- Oracle
- SAP
- Manhattan Associates
- C.H. Robinson
- E2open
- Trimble
- WiseTech Global
- Descartes Systems Group
- MercuryGate International
- Blue Yonder
- Transplace
- Alpega Group
- Worldwide Express
- Infor
- Generix Group
- 3Gtms
- Shipwell
- 3T Logistics & Technology Group
- Ratelinx
- oTMS
- nShift
- BlueRock Logistics
- Elemica
- TESISQUARE
- DDS Logistics
- Supplystack
- vTradEx
- Shiptify
- GlobalTranz
- InMotion Global
- MP Objects
- One Network Enterprises
- Envase Technologies
- IntelliTrans
- Allotrac
- Revenova
- Princeton TMX
- CTSI Global
- Ultraship TMS
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Transportation Management System Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Transportation Management System Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
Benefits of purchasing this report:
- We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
- The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
- You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
- 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
- Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
- Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level