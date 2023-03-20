Mobile Payment Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Mobile Payment Industry Overview

The global mobile payment market size was valued at USD 52.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The global mobile payments transactions were valued at over USD 2 Trillion in 2022. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising m-commerce industry and the surge in the penetration of smartphones across the globe. The increasing internet penetration for online shopping is expected to further propel market growth over the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are making their payment modes mobile-compatible, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market.

Mobile payment solutions are fast and convenient. An increasing number of customers across the globe have embraced the concept of using smartphones and tablets to pay for products and services. Moreover, both e-commerce and traditional businesses are focusing on adapting to changing customer behavior, including cashless payment methods through mobile devices, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

In mobile payment technology, Near-Field Communication (NFC) effectively transmits encrypted data to the Point of Sale (POS) devices directly and instantly. This saves time significantly compared to PIN and chip technology. NFC in mobile devices makes use of close-proximity radio frequency identification to effectively communicate with NFC-enabled card machines. Customers need not come into physical contact with the POS devices to transfer information and only the mobile devices need to be near the terminal.

The increasing adoption of sound wave-based mobile payments is expected to drive market growth. Instead of using existing technologies, such as banking applications or mobile wallets, NFC, or card terminals, sound wave-based payment transactions are processed through unique sound waves containing encrypted information about the payments. The internet is not required for sound wave-based mobile payments. Sound wave-based mobile payment solutions are easy to deploy at a low cost, particularly in regions and countries where residents cannot afford the most advanced smartphones.

However, security concerns related to mobile payment solutions are expected to hinder the growth of the market. The increasing number of high-profile data breaches across the globe is expected to hamper the growth of the mobile payment market over the forecast period. Customers prefer to use debit or credit cards since most customers choose to stay secure from data breaches while making payments. Some customers are still more comfortable using debit or credit cards rather than making a contactless payment.

Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile payment market based on technology, payment type, location, end-use, and region:

Mobile Payment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Near Field Communication

Direct Mobile Billing

Mobile Web Payment

SMS

Interactive Voice Response System

Mobile App

Others

Mobile Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

B2B

B2C

B2G

Others

Mobile Payment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Remote Payment

Proximity Payment

Mobile Payment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Mobile Payment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights:

July 2022: Damen ePayment launched its mobile wallet app in collaboration with BKN301. BKN301 is a financial technology company that develops Cashflo, banking-as-a-service functionalities, and payment services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mobile Payment market include

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

Amazon, Inc.

Apple Inc.

American Express Company

M Pesa

Money Gram International

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

