Ruminant Feed Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Ruminant feed additives are nutritional supplements added to animal-derived goods to improve their quality. They normally include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other elements that help animals stay healthy and disease-free. Sensory additives that stimulate the animal’s appetite, nutritional additives that provide a specific nutrient to the animal, zootechnical additives that maintain the overall nutritional balance in the animal’s diet, and coccidiostats that release antibiotics that kill any bacteria in the animal’s system are the most common types of feed additives used in animal feed.
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Ruminant Feed Additives market based on form, type, product, function, source, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Form
- Dry
- Liquid
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Source
- Plant
- Animal
- Microorganisms
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Product
- Amino Acids
- Phosphates
- Vitamins
- Acidifiers
- Carotenoids
- Enzymes
- Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
- Flavors and Sweeteners
- Minerals
- Antioxidants
- Antibiotics
- Non-protein nitrogen
- Phytogenics
- Preservatives
- Probiotics
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Function
- Single Function
- Multifunction
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by End-User
- Dairy Farm
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Others
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Ruminant Feed Additives Manufacturers –
- Cargill Incorporated
- ADM
- Dupont
- Corporate.Evonik
- BASF SE
- DSM
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Novozymes
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- TEGASA
- Nutreco
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Adisseo
- Alltech
- Palital Feed Additives B.V.
- Global Nutrition International
- Centafarm SRL
- Bentoli
- NUQO Feed Additives
- Novus International
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Ruminant Feed Additives Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Type Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Ruminant Feed Additives Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, type managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Type Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
