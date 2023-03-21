Ruminant Feed Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

Ruminant feed additives are nutritional supplements added to animal-derived goods to improve their quality. They normally include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other elements that help animals stay healthy and disease-free. Sensory additives that stimulate the animal’s appetite, nutritional additives that provide a specific nutrient to the animal, zootechnical additives that maintain the overall nutritional balance in the animal’s diet, and coccidiostats that release antibiotics that kill any bacteria in the animal’s system are the most common types of feed additives used in animal feed.

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Ruminant Feed Additives market based on form, type, product, function, source, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Type

Synthetic

Natural

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Source

Plant

Animal

Microorganisms

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Product

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners

Minerals

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Non-protein nitrogen

Phytogenics

Preservatives

Probiotics

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Function

Single Function

Multifunction

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by End-User

Dairy Farm

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Ruminant Feed Additives Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ruminant Feed Additives sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Ruminant Feed Additives Manufacturers –

Cargill Incorporated

ADM

Dupont

Corporate.Evonik

BASF SE

DSM

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

TEGASA

Nutreco

Kemin Industries Inc.

Adisseo

Alltech

Palital Feed Additives B.V.

Global Nutrition International

Centafarm SRL

Bentoli

NUQO Feed Additives

Novus International

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Ruminant Feed Additives Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Type Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Ruminant Feed Additives Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, type managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Type Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

