Sports Sponsorship Market Size to Reach US$ 112.2 Bn by 2030

Sports sponsorships are regarded to be a powerful and impactful advertising technique. The sponsorship includes an agency (sponsor) and a sports activities club or match (sponsee). Sports sponsorships can be considered in various ways, a popular one being the brand emblem printed on a sports team’s jersey. Sports sponsorships assurance visibility and media exposure. With greater investments for advertising and marketing with athletes, the conceivable for sports sponsorships has increased. These days sponsorships account for a large component of the sports commercial enterprise industry. Various sports activities sponsorships include Signage, Digital activation, Club and venue activation, and others. They are used in purposes such as Competition Sponsorship, Training Sponsorship, and Others.

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global sports sponsorship market based on sponsorship type, application, and sports type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Sponsorship Type

Signage

Digital Activation

Club and Venue Activation

Others

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Sport Type

Basketball

Cricket

Volleyball

Football

Baseball

Tennis

Hockey

E-sports

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Application

Competition Sponsorship

Training Sponsorship

Others

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Sports Sponsorship Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Sports Sponsorship revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Sports Sponsorship revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Sponsorship sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Sports Sponsorship Manufacturers –

Adidas

Nike, Inc

PepsiCo

Rolex

The Coca-Cola Company

Tata

Jio

Puma

Samsung

Castrol

Intel

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Sports Sponsorship Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Sports Sponsorship Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

