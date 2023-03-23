Artificial Grass, Fake Grass, and Artificial Lawns Company Eternal Lawns announce free quote service

Posted on 2023-03-23 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Leeds, UK, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Eternal lawns ltd Eternallawns.com  are pleased to announce they are offering a free quote serve.

 

If you are in the market for artificial grass , get your free quote today , and book your lawn in for an artificial grass transformation, ready in time for summer!

 

If you are considering artificial grass for your lawn this year, give us a call, or pop into our showroom where we have samples for you to see and feel.

 

One of our friendly team members will be happy to help you decide which grass is right for you.

 

We look forward to hearing from you!

 

From private gardens, public open spaces, roof terraces, Eternal Lawns can meet your every need.

 

Artificial grass/fake grass is a great choice to brighten any space as it’s a practical and cost-effective solution.

 

We can assist with the supply and installation of artificial grass solutions built around you.

 

Covering Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Halifax, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire we have the best team to deliver a high-quality service.

 

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info@eternallawns.com.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution