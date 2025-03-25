Creative Biolabs: Time to leap beyond old-school antibody discovery and embrace high throughput AI!

Shirley, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — With the increasing use of personalized medicine and complex therapeutic targets, the requirement for high-quality antibodies has never been higher. High throughput antibody production is the only way to meet this challenge—by allowing researchers to generate large numbers of antibodies in short periods for screening and subsequent applications in therapies.

“It is not just about producing more antibodies but producing the right antibodies quickly and efficiently.” A scientist at Creative Biolabs says.

Being one of the leading companies in the field of antibody development, Creative Biolabs takes this a step further with a set of services to optimize the processes of discovery and production using AI-driven technologies, which tremendously contribute to a variety of different discovery platforms, whether it be AI-driven lead discovery, single B cell isolation, or phage display.

High Throughput Antibody Production for AI-Driven Lead Discovery

In the AI era, AI-driven lead discovery has become a new driving force for finding and optimizing therapeutic antibodies. Creative Biolabs has integrated an AI algorithm capable of generating novel protein structures—millions of protein sequences were adopted to train AI in natural protein evolution strategies, allowing for the efficient engineering of human antibody molecules through evolutionarily viable mutations.

High Throughput Antibody Production for Single B Cell Antibody Discovery

Aware of the fact that single B cell antibody discovery represents the gold standard in the isolation of rare and highly specific antibodies, Creative Biolabs perfectly integrates the most advanced FACS technology with a tailored immunization strategy to offer researchers the chance to screen millions of B cells for identifying the best candidates for their needs.

The process involves isolating individual B cells, amplifying their genetic material, and producing monoclonal antibodies for downstream applications. As the scientist puts it, “This approach ensures we’re getting the highest quality antibodies, straight from the source—without any shortcuts.”

High Throughput Antibody Production for Phage Display-Mediated Antibody Discovery

Phage display is an established method for discovering antibodies of high specificity to their target antigens. High-throughput production for phage display-mediated antibody discovery at Creative Biolabs takes it up a notch, with high-throughput screening of large phage libraries for desirable binding properties, further high-yield production, and downstream analysis and application.

“The antibody library, when combined with solid-phase technology and high-throughput screening, can readily and rapidly acquire the desired antibodies, and we can not only offer a capacity of up to 10^8 antibody libraries but also provide antibody library construction services based on customer requirements.” Says the scientist.

Upcoming Events: Creative Biolabs at the Forefront of Innovation

Creative Biolabs stays at the forefront of the wave, and in 2025, it will present its services at big industry events:

March 13, 2025 | Scientist Solution Vendor Event – Johns Hopkins

April 9, 2025 | 2025 NIH Spring Research Vendor Fair

September, 2025 | World Bispecific Summit

October, 2025 | Exosome-Based Therapeutic Development Summit

November, 2025 | World ADC San Diego

December, 2025 | Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2025

All events will present the opportunity for industry professionals to meet the Creative Biolabs team and discuss how its high throughput antibody production capabilities can meet their needs.

Creative Biolabs stands as a trustworthy partner in innovation with high-throughput antibody discovery toward the development of new therapeutics.