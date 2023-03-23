Release of Devart .NET Connectivity Solutions: Entity Framework Core 7 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided new versions of .NET Connectivity Solutions. The main feature is Entity Framework Core 7 support. Table per Concrete type (TPC) inheritance is available in EF Core 7 version, whereas other EF Core 7 features will be developed and implemented soon.

The other significant improvements:

EF Core 7 support is implemented in dotConnect for Oracle, dotConnect for MySQL, dotConnect for PostgreSQL, and dotConnect for SQLite.

dotConnect for SQLite has implemented in-built encryption support for Professional Edition alongside with NEW Express Edition.

Visual Studio 2022 version 17.5 Preview is supported.

Salesforce Web Services API of 56.0 version is supported in dotConnect for Salesforce.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/entity-framework-core-compatibility-in-devart-net-connectivity-solutions.html

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for the major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, windows forms applications, mobile and enterprise development.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.