Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Overview

The Europe molded pulp packaging market size was valued at USD 924.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2020 to 2028.

Rising demand for sustainable products for the packaging of eggs, fruits, and other fresh produce in Europe is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Eggs are packaged in molded pulp trays and clamshells, which are then sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and individual consumers. Per capita, egg consumption has been increasing on a yearly basis in Europe on account of the health benefits and increasing demand for protein-rich food in Europe. The egg packaging is therefore expected to be one of the major factors augmenting the market growth.

Wood-based molded pulp packaging held the largest revenue share in the U.K. market in 2020 with the rising availability of recycled paper in the country used as a raw material. According to National Packaging Waste Database, the current recycling rate of paper is around 80.0% in the country. The government in the country is focusing on increasing the paper waste recycling rate to 100% across the U.K. in the near future, thereby supporting the market growth.

Gather more insights about the revenue drivers, restraints and growth of the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging market

Molded pulp packaging is a potential alternative to plastic trays and clamshells and thus can contribute to reducing plastic waste generation. According to the EU, about 17.2 million metric tons of plastic packaging waste were generated in the EU between 2005 and 2020. Thus, the regulatory bodies and governments in Europe have imposed stringent restrictions on the generation of primarily plastic waste over the years.

The new Circular Economy Action Plan was released by European Union (EU) in March 2020, under which, it has set a target of ensuring that all the EU markets utilize reusable and recyclable packaging by 2030 in an economically viable manner. Several retail chains and foodservice operators in the region have set targets for phasing out plastic packaging products. Thus, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the demand for sustainable molded pulp packaging over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the year 2020 negatively impacted the foodservice industry. The restaurants, bars, and takeaways wavered between partial and total closure in Europe initially in 2020. Lockdown measures across Europe led to a fall in demand from the foodservice industry; however, food retail and home deliveries witnessed a spike during the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Related Reports

Emulsion Polymer Market – The global emulsion polymer market size was estimated at USD 30,422.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The global emulsion polymer market size was estimated at USD 30,422.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the forecast period. Aerosol Market – The global aerosol market size was estimated at USD 78.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe molded pulp packaging market on the basis of source, packaging type, application, and region:

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Wood Pulp

Non-wood Pulp

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food Packaging

Food Service

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Industry include

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Omni-Pac Group

Huhtamaki

Pulp-Tec Limited

Eco-Products, Inc.

TART

PAPACKS Sales GmbH

Kiefel Packaging

Switch Packaging Specialists Ltd.

AR Packaging

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Molded Pulp Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter