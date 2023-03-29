Professional Rental Maintenance Services in Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — If you are a commercial property owner in Killeen, TX and looking for a reliable and professional property management company to manage your rental property, look no further than John Reider Properties. Over the years, the company has established itself as a trusted real estate broker.

About John Reider Properties:

John Reider Properties is a family-owned and operated property management company that has been serving the Greater Fort Hood area since 1995. It is dedicated to providing high-quality services to property owners with a focus on honesty, integrity, and professionalism. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals, John Reider Properties offers a wide range of services that are tailored to meet the needs of property owners in the area.

Services offered by John Reider Properties:

Professional staging and photographs

Listing and advertizing property in the MLS and on social media sites

Transition of property from a seller to a buyer

Write, submit and negotiate offers

Coordinate home repairs

Assist buyers with the pre-qualification process

Collecting and reporting rent on time

Development of cost-effective management solutions

Reasons to Choose John Reider Properties:

Experienced and knowledgeable team of professionals

Comprehensive range of services

Competitive pricing and flexible service options

High-quality customer service and support

Proven track record of success

State-of-the-art technology and tools

Convenient online access to account information and services

Strong relationships with industry partners and resources

Transparent and open communication

Commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence

For more information about services by John Reider Properties, visit 455 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548, United States. You can also call at 254-699-8300 or visit www.johnreider.com.