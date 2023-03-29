Lanner Launches 5G-Ready Edge AI Appliance EAI-I131 Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano System-on-Modules

Lanner Electronics (TAIEX 6245), a leading provider of intelligent edge computing appliances, has unveiled its latest industrial-grade Edge AI platform, the EAI-I131, designed for next-generation video analytics solutions. The EAI-I131 is powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX or Jetson Orin Nano™ system-on-modules, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI computing performance for a wide range of AI workloads.

Fremont, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Designed to deliver high performance in challenging environments, the IP40-rated fanless EAI-I131 is equipped with a -40 ~ 75°C wide operating temperature design that enhances reliability and durability in industrial settings. The device also supports LTE, 5G Sub6, and WiFi wireless connectivity and provides rich connectivity options, including 2x GbE PoE, 2x COM, 2x USB, and 4x DI/DO ports.

The EAI-I131 is also compatible with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, which provides Jetson Linux, developer tools, CUDA-X accelerated libraries, and other NVIDIA technologies. The NVIDIA JetPack SDK enables end-to-end acceleration for AI-based video analytics solutions across diverse industries, such as retail queue management, disaster response, traffic management, and critical asset protection.

“We are excited to launch the EAI-I131, which showcases our commitment to delivering robust and reliable edge AI computing solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said Jeans Tseng, Chief Technology Officer, Lanner. “The EAI-I131’s powerful AI computing performance from NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano system-on-modules, combined with its rugged design, makes it an ideal solution for enabling AI-driven decision-making in industrial settings.”

With the launch of the EAI-I131, Lanner continues to expand its portfolio of intelligent edge computing appliances, enabling solution providers to harness the power of AI in real-world applications.

About Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner Electronics is a world-leading hardware provider with design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances, ruggedized industrial computers, power substation computers and edge AI appliances. For more information, please visit Lanner Edge AI appliance

