HDTV Supply and RGBlink Announce Partnership to Enhance Video Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of video equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with RGBlink, a cutting-edge manufacturer of professional video processing and control equipment. The partnership will combine the strengths of both companies to offer customers even more comprehensive video solutions. RGBlink is a global leader in the design and manufacture of video processing and control solutions, with products ranging from simple switchers to advanced video walls and LED display control systems. Their innovative products are widely used in a variety of industries, including broadcasting, live events, sports venues, and more.

HDTV Supply is a respected industry leader in the distribution of audio and video equipment, specializing in the supply of high-quality products and solutions to businesses and consumers. With an extensive range of products from leading brands, HDTV Supply is committed to providing customers with the latest and most advanced video technology. The partnership between HDTV Supply and RGBlink will enable both companies to leverage their respective strengths to create even more advanced video solutions. HDTV Supply will be able to offer RGBlink’s cutting-edge video processing and control products, while RGBlink will benefit from HDTV Supply’s extensive distribution network and expertise in the audio and video industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with RGBlink, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative video solutions to customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Together, we will be able to offer even more advanced and comprehensive video solutions that will meet the evolving needs of our customers.” “We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply, a leading distributor of audio and video equipment,” said a Spokesperson for RGBlink. “This partnership will allow us to reach even more customers with our advanced video processing and control solutions and provide them with the tools they need to create exceptional video experiences.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and RGBlink is a significant step forward in the audio and video industry, and both companies are committed to delivering innovative video solutions to customers. For further information contact: Press Relations HDTV Supply, Inc. TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722) NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/rgblink-video-and-audio-products.html/ EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications. For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com