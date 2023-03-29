Future Electronics Launches Limited-Time Online Promotion on Frequency Control & Timing Devices

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is discounting their selection of electronic components for Frequency Control and Timing Devices.

Until April 16th, online customers can take advantage of 15% off Frequency Control and Timing Device categories on the Future Electronics website.

The company boasts a wide selection of key components that are important to many new designs.

Future Electronics’ stock reliability has long been a staple of the company. For this reason, customers turn to their trusted partner to find the parts they need when they need them. With deals and promotions like this being a rare occasion in the industry, this becomes the best time for customers to stock up.

To learn more, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/promotions/15-off-frequency-control-and-timing-devices.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###