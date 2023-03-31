Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 31, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Ready To Drink Cocktails Industry Overview

The global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market size is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content due to rising health concerns and increasing consumer inclination toward ready-to-eat and ready to drink products owing to busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules are driving the demand for RTD cocktails.

In terms of type, spirit-based RTD cocktails emerged as the largest segment in 2021 and are anticipated to maintain their lead in the forecast period. They are popular among consumers owing to their low alcohol content and the availability of various flavors. The growing demand for low content alcohol-based flavored drinks due to the rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the spirit-based segment over the forecast period.

The bottles packaging segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021. Aluminum shortage in countries has led to the introduction of RTD cocktails in glass bottles which became popular worldwide over a period of time. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding water and land pollution has prompted the majority of players to launch their products in glass bottles.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets distribution channel accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. Supermarkets are well-established distribution channels for manufacturers of RTD cocktails and play a key role in the market since they have a wide consumer reach. The improving scenario of the retail industry is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. The market for ready to drink cocktails is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ready to drink cocktails market on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Malt-based, Spirit-based and Wine-based.

Spirit-based cocktails held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 and are expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period.

Wine-based cocktails are expected to emerge as the second-fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the Packaging Insights, the market is segmented into Bottles and Cans.

The bottles segment dominated the market for ready to drink cocktails and accounted for a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021.

The cans segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030. Cans are lightweight and compact, which makes them a popular packaging choice. Several consumers are looking for premium on-the-go cocktails with attractive designs so that they match their style statement.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Liquor and Stores.

The hypermarkets/ supermarkets accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. The segment is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to the high consumer inclination toward shopping grocery products from supermarkets and convenience stores, specialty stores, and grocery stores as these places enjoy high customer preference.

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030. The segment includes company websites and e-commerce platforms through which their products are sold. Growing consumer preference for the online platform has prompted companies to offer products through this channel.

Ready To Drink Cocktails Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market has a large number of regional and international players. Key manufacturing companies have been launching new products owing to the rising demand for vegan products.

Some prominent players in the global Ready To Drink Cocktails market include

Diageo plc

Brown-Forman

Bacardi Limited

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pernod Ricard

Halewood Wines & Spirits

SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD.

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Manchester Drinks

Anheuser-Busch InBev

