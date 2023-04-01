Focus360 Energy Launches Comprehensive SAP Calculation Services to Simplify Building Regulations Compliance

London, UK, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Focus360 Energy, a leading UK energy assessment company, is excited to announce the introduction of its all-inclusive SAP Calculation services. These services are specifically designed to assist self-builders, developers, and homeowners in navigating the complexities of Building Regulations compliance, ensuring that new build homes, extensions, and conversions meet the necessary energy efficiency standards.

SAP Calculations, or Standard Assessment Procedure, are an essential component of Part L of the UK Building Regulations. They are required for all new build homes, extensions, and conversions, playing a crucial role in assessing a building’s energy performance. SAP Calculations evaluate two key factors: the property’s Emission Rate (ER) and its Fabric Energy Efficiency (FEE). These evaluations help establish a benchmark Emissions Rate (BER) and a benchmark Fabric Energy Efficiency (BFEE) rate. In England, the ER and FEE values must be below the BER and BFEE calculations, while in Wales and Scotland, Building Standards require only ER measurements.

For those embarking on self-building projects or property development, navigating the planning and building control process can be a daunting task. Many find it challenging to meet all the new build energy efficiency compliance targets. Focus360 Energy’s expert guidance and assessment services help clients to seamlessly progress through this process, offering invaluable support at every stage.

In addition to aiding with compliance, Focus360 Energy’s SAP Calculation services also assist clients in obtaining the legally required Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when marketing their property for sale or rent. An EPC can be generated once the SAP calculations are completed, providing essential information about the energy efficiency of the dwelling.

If a SAP calculation reveals that a dwelling’s emission rate does not meet compliance standards, Focus360 Energy’s assessors will offer valuable recommendations and guidance on necessary adjustments to the building’s energy efficiency. Assessing these areas can help improve a dwelling’s energy profile, decrease fuel costs, and secure an energy performance certificate.

Focus360 Energy’s dedication to offering clients outstanding service and expert advice ensures that self-builders, developers, and homeowners can confidently meet energy efficiency requirements and navigate the intricate world of Building Regulations compliance.

By providing a comprehensive and customized approach to SAP Calculations, Focus360 Energy positions itself as an essential partner for self-builders and developers looking to streamline the planning and building control process. Boasting a team of experienced professionals, Focus360 Energy guarantees expert guidance and support for clients throughout their projects.

As the demand for energy-efficient homes rises, Focus360 Energy’s SAP Calculation services supply the necessary tools and expertise to help self-builders and developers achieve compliance, improve their property’s energy profile, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

To discover more about Focus360 Energy’s all-encompassing SAP Calculation services and how they can aid you in navigating the intricate world of Building Regulations compliance, please visit the official website.

Focus360 Energy is a premier energy assessment company based in the UK, offering a wide range of services that help clients achieve energy efficiency and compliance with Building Regulations. With a team of seasoned professionals, Focus360 Energy provides expert guidance and support for self-builders, developers, and homeowners throughout the planning and building control process.