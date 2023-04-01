International Conference on Neuroscience and Mental disorder

London, UK, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — United Research Forum, UK is proud to host International Conference on Neuro Science and Mental Disorder going to be held on June 29-30| 2023 to bring together a unique and international mix of experts, scientists, researchers, and students to exchange and share their experiences and research outcomes on all elements of Neuroscience and Mental Disorder

Neuro Science and Mental Disorder 2023 offers an unprecedented program with a great list of famous speakers, wide scope of exceptional sessions including Abstract publications in respected journals. Our Neuro Science and Mental Disorder 2023 is prestigious for its idea and forefront content, unmatched networking opportunities, and speaker benevolent climate. We provide sharing and learning about the latest research on Neuro Science and Mental Disorder and other relevant Neuro Science and Mental Disorder. We warmly welcome you to join our Neuro Science and Mental Disorder 2023 Research to attend the conference and share the experiences and lessons with other enthusiasts, and develop opportunities for cooperation.