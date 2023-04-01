Cars of the stars and memorabilia, from Fast & Furious to James Bond, all located in Dezerland Action Park Orlando’s meeting and event space

ORLANDO, FL, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Are you tired of hosting events and meetings in traditional venues like hotels and banquet halls? Have you dreamed of enjoying a dinner and ceremony surrounded by the cars of the stars, vehicles made famous by television and movies and a collection of classic cars from around the world? If you’re looking for an event space unlike anywhere else in Central Florida, Dezerland Action Park Orlando is the place to book.

Whether you’re hosting a board meeting, awards reception, teambuilding day, leadership retreat or even a debate, Dezerland Action Park can meet your group’s needs. Florida’s largest indoor entertainment center is the size of 15 football fields and boasts 300,000 square feet of dedicated, indoor meeting spaces and another 300,000 square feet of outdoor and festival space. With an assortment of event spaces varying in size and the ability to host groups of 8 people to 18,000 people, Dezerland Action Park can accommodate events of all sizes.

There are plenty of venues in Central Florida to choose from when hosting an event, meeting or team-building workshop, but there’s nowhere quite like Dezerland Action Park and the Orlando Auto Museum, which is home to more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. The auto museum features a variety of cars made famous by movies and television and vehicles from all over the world, creating the perfect environment for incredible, immersive events. Dezerland Action Park also pays tribute to everyone’s favorite spy, James Bond, and can host your dinner or meeting in the $100 Million James Bond exhibit, the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia.

Team building has become an important part of creating a cohesive company culture, and at Dezerland Action Park there are endless opportunities for coworkers to have fun, compete and work together. Whether you’re playing a game of dodgeball at the 30,000 square foot trampoline park, racing on Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track with four skill and speed levels, boosting your adrenaline with real axe throwing, or breaking familiar objects in the rage room, there are plenty of attractions and activities that can bring your team together.

Canadian Society of Nephrology Annual Retreat

In November 2022, the Canadian Society of Nephrology hosted a full day of meetings and events for their annual retreat at Dezerland Action Park and took advantage of several of the entertainment center’s amazing event spaces.

CSN needed a venue that could accommodate a variety of events for several crowds, with some meetings and events even taking place at the same time. Many exhibits in The Orlando Auto Museum, the country’s largest auto museum with over 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, served as the backdrop for various events. The group fit comfortably in both the American Classics exhibit for a filmed debate and the Auto Museum Atrium for a dinner reception at the end of the night.

Fifty of the CSN’s guests enjoyed a small reception at the start of the event surrounded by the Hollywood Cars of the Stars while a professional board meeting with 15 members was executed in the Gatsby Lounge. Another large reception in the $100 Million James Bond exhibit dazzled up to 100 guests.

“If you want to plan a unique event in Orlando, FL, Dezerland Action Park Orlando is your venue,” said Filomena Picciano, director of operations for CSN. “We organized a 200-person event with an educational debate, board meeting, reception and networking dinner. Great service, nice atmosphere, won’t break your budget. Dezerland Action Park Orlando is guaranteed to host a successful event and a great time all under one roof.”

Dezerland Action Park’s expert team is available to help find the perfect space to meet the needs of your event. You provide the vision for your event and Dezerland Action Park’s team will guide you to a space with the right capacity and ambiance while staying on budget.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is nearly the size of 15 football fields under one roof, making it Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, boutique bowling, more than 300 video and arcade skill games, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, electric mini-cycles, rage room, Cinemark theater and so much more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop, Rocket Fizz candy store, huge gift shop, and a leather store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandparkorlando.com or @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.

