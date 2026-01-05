Global Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Agent of China’s Fosun Health Hospitals, Strengthening Healthcare Collaboration

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medicure, a leading medical tourism company in Bangladesh, announces its official partnership with Fosun Health Technology Co., Ltd., one of China’s prestigious medical and healthcare technology groups. This strategic collaboration marks a landmark step forward in strengthening cross-border healthcare access, allowing Bangladeshi patients to benefit from world-renowned medical expertise and internationally recognised treatment standards in China.

Fosun Health Technology Co. Ltd., operates an integrated healthcare network comprising six specialised hospitals across major Chinese cities. These include the Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital, Chongqing Shinrong Plastic Surgery Hospital, Shanghai StarKid Children’s Hospital, and Xunzhou Star Hospital. Together, these institutions offer comprehensive services spanning general medicine, advanced diagnostics, specialised surgery, paediatrics, and aesthetic and reconstructive care.

Through this partnership, Global Medicure is authorised to facilitate patient referrals, treatment coordination, and end-to-end medical travel support for Bangladeshi patients seeking care within Fosun Health’s hospital network. This collaboration is designed to ensure a seamless, transparent, and patient-centric experience, from initial medical consultations and hospital selections to travel arrangements, treatment scheduling, and post-treatment follow-up.

“This partnership strongly aligns with Global Medicure’s mission to expand access to world-class healthcare for Bangladeshi patients in China,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Global Medicure. “As we work closely with Fosun Health Technology Co Ltd., we aim to bridge critical healthcare gaps by connecting patients to the latest medical infrastructure, highly specialised teams of doctors and experts, and innovative technology that meet international standards.”

Fosun Health is widely recognised for its emphasis on integrated care models, digital health solutions, and continuous medical innovation. Its hospitals are equipped with modern diagnostic systems, multidisciplinary clinical teams, and patient-focused treatment pathways designed to deliver high-quality results across a wide range of medical specialities. The group’s experience in managing large-scale healthcare operations further strengthens the reliability and consistency of care given to international patients.

As the authorised Fosun Health Hospitals Bangladesh Office, Global Medicure provides comprehensive medical travel support for patients seeking treatment across Fosun Healthcare’s network in China. The company facilitates the entire journey, including documentation, visa assistance, coordination with specialists, scheduling appointments, hospital admissions, remote medical consultations, emergency medical evacuation when required, and seamless ground transportation between airports, accommodation, and healthcare facilities.

Visit www.globalmedicure.com to learn more about Global Medicure’s services.

Contact Information:

Global Medicure

Email: contact@globalmedicure.com

WhatsApp: +8801335102866

Hotline: +8801335102867