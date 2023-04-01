Tide Dental & Orthodontics Offers Free Orthodontic Consultation for New Patients

Corpus Christi, TX, USA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental & Orthodontics is proud to announce a special offer for new orthodontic patients. For a limited time, new patients can receive a free orthodontic consultation.

The free consultation is available for 90 days and is valued at $150. It is limited to one per patient and cannot be combined with other offers or used for prior services rendered. Terms and conditions may apply.

Tide Dental & Orthodontics is a full-service dental practice located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The practice offers a wide range of services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry.

The practice is led by Dr. Robert Tide, a board-certified orthodontist with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Tide and his team are committed to providing the highest quality of care to their patients.

“We are excited to offer this special promotion to new orthodontic patients,” said Dr. Tide. “We believe that everyone should have access to quality orthodontic care, and this promotion is a great way to make that possible.”

Tide Dental & Orthodontics is dedicated to providing the best possible care to their patients. The practice offers a variety of services, including braces, Invisalign, and clear aligners.

The practice also offers a variety of payment options, including financing plans and discounts for cash payments.

For more information about Tide Dental & Orthodontics and their free orthodontic consultation, please visit their website at https://mytidedental.com/ or call 361-360-3505.

About Tide Dental & Orthodontics

Tide Dental & Orthodontics is a full-service dental practice located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The practice is led by Dr. Robert Tide, a board-certified orthodontist with over 20 years of experience. The practice offers a wide range of services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry.