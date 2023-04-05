Lora Parahovnik honored among top businesswomen in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites, has long been a trailblazer in her field, rising up during the pandemic with a unique blend of experience in clinical research and executive management.

She is now adding another accolade to the list as one of the top businesswomen in Central Florida.

Parahovnik was recently named one of the Orlando Business Journal’s 2023 Women Who Mean Business.

The award recognizes women who have gone above and beyond in their industry to promote business success and drive growth, workforce development and community engagement.

“It’s an honor to be among such a powerful class of incredible women,” Parahovnik said. “These honorees are driving business growth not only here in Central Florida, but around the globe. I am proud to serve as a leader for all the work we do at Accel Research Sites Network.”

Parahovnik’s honor stems from the fact that she was able to lead her team to serve as an integral part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also able to forge vital relationships that have allowed the company to continue its work on the next medical breakthroughs for vaccines, treatments and preventative medicines for COVID and beyond.

Other honorees at the awards included executives and leaders in Central Florida’s tourism, hospitality, financial, energy and educational industries. The awards were held Thursday, March 30, at the Hilton Orlando.

Accel Research Sites Network is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites with multiple locations across the southeast. The company headquarters are in Lake Mary.

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.

