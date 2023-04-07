Westchester County Business Association Announces Name Change as Part of a Rebranding

Westchester County, NY, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP), a business association that brings together businesses from a variety of industries throughout the New York tri-state area and beyond, is proud to announce its official name change to Westchester Network for Professionals.

They have developed a reputation as a place where business owners, entrepreneurs, and other decision-makers go to access resources, networking opportunities, and receive various advantages that support the growth and development of their shared interests. The organization’s progress and growth since its inception, as well as its dedication to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, are reflected in the new name.

The choice to rename was made in order to more closely match the company’s name with its goals and objectives. The new name more accurately captures WNFP’s mission to unite business professionals who have similar interests.

“This is an exciting new step for the company and WNFP is thrilled to continue serving the Westchester business community under a new name,” says employee, Sasha Davis.

The name change is effective immediately and will be reflected across all company communications and branding materials. The company’s contact information, including email addresses and phone numbers, will remain the same.

For more information about Westchester Network for Professionals, visit their company website at www.wnfp.org.