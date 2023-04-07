HDTV Supply Launches Revolutionary 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher with Apps & WEB GUI for Advanced Audio and Video Connectivity

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leader in professional-grade audio and video equipment, has recently launched the 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher with Apps & WEB GUI, an innovative solution designed to meet the growing demand for advanced connectivity in a wide range of settings. This versatile switcher is ideal for businesses, educational institutions, and home entertainment systems that require multiple HDMI sources to be connected to multiple displays.

The 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher supports high-definition video resolutions up to 4K@30Hz, providing crystal clear audio and video output for a truly immersive viewing experience. With eight HDMI inputs and eight HDMI outputs, users can easily switch between sources and displays with the push of a button. This makes it ideal for multi-display setups such as conference rooms, classrooms, and home theaters.

One of the key features of the 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher is its ability to be controlled via apps and a web-based graphical user interface (GUI). This allows users to easily manage and control their HDMI sources and displays from their mobile devices or web browsers, providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface for all users.

The 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher with Apps & WEB GUI include:

• WolfPack 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Matrix Switcher

• iOS, Android Apps , WEB GUI & Remote

• 8 – output EDIDs & 15 internal EDIDs = 23 Settings

• Name inputs & outputs in the WEB GUI

• 3.5mm Audio Out on HDMI output 1

• 10-Configuration Scene Saving Settings

• HDMI 1.4 and HDCP 1.4 Compliant

• RS232 and TCPIP Control

• 4K 30 Hz with 4:2:0 at 10 GBPS Compatibility

• 1U Size & 19″ Rack Mountable

• Inputs: 8 – HDMI female connectors

• Outputs: 8 – HDMI female connectors

• 1U standard rack size

• Support 3.5mm audio out for Output 1

• Support RS232 commands to control other devices

• Support front buttons 2-key switching

• Support iOS and Android APP control

• Support Input/Output/Scenes rename

• Deep Color support 48/36/30/24-bit

• Supports LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio transmission

• Allows any source to be displayed on multiple displays at the same time

• Allows any HDMI display to view any HDMI source at any time

• Supports 23 formats independent EDID, including 8-output EDID, 15 internal EDID.

• Supports RS-232, remote control, on-panel control and TCP/IP Control

• Front-panel 2-line display for status feedback

• HDMI Rev 1.4 compliant.

• HDCP 1.4 compliant.

• Supports deep color 30bit and 36bit.

• Support Blue-Ray 24/50/60/240 fs and above / HD-DVD / xvYCC.

• Digital audio format: DTS-HD / Dolby-TrueHD / LPCM7.1 / DTS / Dolby-AC3 / DSD.

• Supports signal retiming.

• Supports input up to 15 feet AWG24 HDMI 1.4 standard cable length, output up to 50 feet AWG24 HDMI 1.4 (AWG24) cable length.

• Inputs can be switched with the IR remote control and front panel buttons.

• RS-232 remote control for PC control

• With a clean looking front panel display you can know the relationship between the inputs and outputs.

• No loss of quality

• Installs in minutes

• Includes a 12V DC power supply

The switcher supports various audio formats such as Dolby Digital, DTS-HD, and LPCM, ensuring an immersive audio experience. It also has an IR remote control and a front panel display for easy operation. The compact design and plug-and-play functionality make it easy to install and use, without requiring any additional hardware or software.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher is built with high-quality materials and components to ensure durability and reliability. HDTV Supply is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, and the 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher is no exception. The company offers a comprehensive warranty and technical support to ensure that customers have a seamless experience from purchase to use.

Overall, the 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher with Apps & WEB GUI from HDTV Supply is a powerful and reliable solution for anyone who needs to connect multiple HDMI sources to multiple displays. With its advanced features, intuitive interface, and high-quality construction, it is a must-have for any business, educational institution, or home entertainment system.

For further information about 4K 30 Hz 8×8 HDMI Switcher with Apps & WEB GUI, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/8×8-hdmi-switcher.html

