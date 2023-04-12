Ubuy Academy Announces its PPC Course Training Institute in Jaipur

Posted on 2023-04-12 by in Education // 0 Comments

ppc training institute

Jaipur, India, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Academy is inviting registration from candidates inclined towards understanding the PPC online advertising model, which will help them drive traffic to their web pages.

Best Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Course Training Institute in Jaipur

PPC marketing and Google ads services help in lending the required boost to other different digital marketing strategies without affecting the website’s organic traffic. In our PPC and Google Adwords training course program, applicants will learn all about paid advertising campaigns and how they cater to the various needs of an organization eager to spread the word about their products and services at a rapid pace.

Complete Details of Our Google Ads and PPC Certified Marketing Course in Jaipur

PPC-certified marketing techniques take into account an individual’s specific requirements so that when they type niche-specific keywords in the search bar, ads flashing in the sponsored section of the page’s sponsored section directly take them to the landing pages.

In our PPC course learn how to plan, optimize and manage ads step-by-step by understanding the following –

1. Introduction to PPC

Ads are curated and often get customized according to the intent and the various platforms on which they get posted. Learn how to create Google Ads, Bing Ads and more to serve the versatile requirements of clients or an organisation.

2. Types of Ads

Paid advertisements can be created in various formats. Learn all about the significance of choosing different formats and their underlying differences at our Google ads training institute in Jaipur. Majorly Ads can be classified into the following types –

  • Search Ads
  • Display Ads
  • Video Ads
  • Shopping Ads & more.

3. Finding the Right Keywords & Optimizing Content

This Google ads course will aid applicants in the process of content optimization, choosing the right words and catchy phrases for their creatives so that they immediately grab the attention of readers.

4. Location Targeting & Bidding Options

This segment of the PPC course will take you through –

  • Determining the maximum cost-per-click (CPC) amount for each ad
  • Placing bid on keywords
  • Selecting the audience demographics

5. Ads Extension & Testing

Gain a competitive edge by getting acquainted with different ad extensions and learning how to run ad tests to find which creatives will serve the purpose better than the rest.

Furthermore, become proficient in the field of Google Ads Reporting, Ads Tracking and Measurement, Remarketing along with Strategic PPC Audience Targeting at our PPC training institute in Jaipur.

Whom to Contact for More Information on the PPC Marketing and Google Adwords Training Course?

Kindly forward all your queries to hr-india@ubuy.com, to know more about the best PPC training course. Do not forget to visit our website to gather detailed information about the course curriculum, its fee structure and so on.

Media Contact

Ubuy Academy
52/183, Ubuy Tower, VT Rd, opp. HCG Cancer Hospital, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Email Address: hr-india@ubuy.com
Contact No.: 9773356061
Website: https://www.ubuyacademy.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution