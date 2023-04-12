Vivaldi browser takes the Window Panel to another level.

Oslo, Norway, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The first release of the year, Vivaldi 5.7 on desktop, is here. One of our unique features – the Window Panel – now has the ability to manage multiple tabs across windows. Thus, we have renamed it the Windows Panel.

At Vivaldi, we always strive to provide options to fit every use case. So we have added new options to the built-in Vivaldi Mail client that would help automatically mark your emails as read.

With these updates and finer improvements throughout the browser, Vivaldi 5.7 is ready for download on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

The Window Panel now is Windows Panel

Vivaldi’s Window Panel is just one of our desktop browser’s many unique features. While most browsers provide a basic tab bar, Vivaldi also has a built-in panel where you can access the tabs in your window. This “tree-style view of tabs” on the side of the browser window gives you another way to manage your tabs.

Until now, this panel was limited to the active window. Now, its functionality has been expanded for all your open windows, making it a Windows Panel.

This makes it particularly useful for those of you who frequently work with multiple browser windows. You can now easily move tabs between the tab bars of different windows, or even between tab stacks (groups) on different windows.

