Metropolitan Physical Therapy Offers a Sports Medicine Physician in Lafayette

Posted on 2023-04-14 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Lafayette, CO, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Metropolitan Physical Therapy is pleased to announce that they offer a sports medicine physician in Lafayette to help athletes recover more quickly. Sports injuries require specialized care to ensure proper healing that helps athletes get back to the sport they love.

Metropolitan Physical Therapy works with athletes to encourage natural healing for long-lasting relief that reduces re-injury risk. Their experienced sports medicine physician stays up-to-date on all the latest medical technology and methods appropriate for sports medicine treatments. Their physician examines athletes to determine the injury’s extent and recommends the most appropriate treatments to ensure fast, complete healing that allows athletes to compete again.

Metropolitan Physical Therapy aims to provide non-surgical solutions to help athletes recover from sports-related injuries. They work with athletes to promote natural healing and strengthen bones and muscles to protect against future injuries. Their treatment options are ideal for enhancing performance and helping athletes feel more comfortable while competing.

Anyone interested in learning about their sports medicine physician in Lafayette can find out more by visiting the Metropolitan Physical Therapy website or calling 1-303-665-2405.

About Metropolitan Physical Therapy: Metropolitan Physical Therapy is a full-service physical therapy clinic providing various treatments that encourage natural healing. They offer extensive services, including treating back pain, whiplash, sports injuries, pain management, headaches, general orthopedic care, and more. Their experienced physicians work closely with patients to develop personalized treatments that get the best results.

Company: Metropolitan Physical Therapy
Address: 489 North US Hwy 287, Suite 190A
City: Lafayette
State: CO
Zip code: 80026
Telephone number: 1-303-665-2405
Fax number: 1-303-648-6602
Email address: clinical@metropolitanphysicaltherapy.com

