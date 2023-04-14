WeCare tlc announces certification as Woman Business Enterprise in Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla., 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc is powered by a dynamic team of women leaders who aim to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States every day. Now, the company has added another official woman-owned certification to its map.

WeCare tlc was named a Woman Business Enterprise in Tennessee through the Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise.

“As a woman-owned business, becoming certified is extremely important to us,” said Raegan Le Douaron, President and CEO of WeCare tlc. “Not only does it open doors for us to expand our mission, it’s a mark of the diversity and inclusion we strive for at every level, from our top leadership to the care we provide patients.”

In order to qualify in Tennessee as a WBE, a business must be independently owned and operated with at least 51 percent owned and controlled by a person of female gender. The Governor’s Office also extends reciprocity for certifications from other respected organizations and other states.

Earlier this year, WeCare was certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the most widely recognized and respected certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S.

As President and CEO, Le Douaron brings 20 years of experience to her role, including experience from managed care and the medical carrier sides of the self-funded market. She oversees all facets of the business.

Her role is supported by a strong team of women leaders, including Angelina Szuch – DNP FNP-C, Chief of Clinical Services; Lauren Kirschner, Director of Client Services; Jen Rockafellow, Director of People Services; and Dr. Thuc Huynh, Medical Director.

WBE certification in Tennessee is meant to provide businesses with greater exposure to procurement officials as they make selections to achieve their goals.

WeCare tlc provides quality, coordinated patient-centered healthcare to a variety of businesses across the Southeast and Midwest, including at several locations in Tennessee.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States by disrupting the care delivery model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing, and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced healthcare costs by 20 percent, and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla., and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

