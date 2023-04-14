Artificial Grass, Fake Grass, and Artificial Lawns Company Eternal Lawns announce Free site survey option

Leeds, UK, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com are proud to offer a free no obligation survey for all artificial lawn inquiries.

 

It’s coming up to that time of year where you soon need to mow the grass every week and it can become one of those annoying chores that takes up time out of your weekend!

 

Have you ever considered an artificial lawn?

 

Apart from it being a low maintenance option, there are many benefits to having artificial grass.

 

– Pet Friendly

– Children Friendly

– Weather Proof

– No Mud

– Allergy Free

– Green all year round!

 

From private gardens, public open spaces, roof terraces, school play areas and city centre offices, Eternal Lawns can meet your every need.

 

Artificial grass/fake grass is a great choice to brighten any space as it’s a practical and cost-effective solution.

 

We can assist with the supply and installation of artificial grass solutions built around you.

 

Covering Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Halifax, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire we have the best team to deliver a high-quality service.

 

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info@eternallawns.com.

 

Address –

 

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

 

Website: www.eternallawns.com

